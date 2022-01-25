Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has again expanded its Agriculture, Estates and Private Client Department in order to meet increasing demand for its specialist legal services and to further develop new areas of work; in particular within the niche area of rural and agricultural secured lending.

With over 13 years’ experience in the sector, Charlotte Patterson-Ryan joins the firm as a Senior Associate, enhancing the significant expertise already offered by the growing team, which is led by nationally renowned lawyer, David Towns.

Charlotte said: “I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team filled with energy and determination to succeed and I look forward to helping Muckle level the playing field within the regional and national Agriculture, Estates and Rural Property sector. For clients, it’s an opportunity to seek solid and practical advice in an ever-shifting landscape from an agile, forward-thinking team who aren’t frightened to speak from outside the echo chamber.

“Joining Muckle is a chance to do the job I love within a business whose core values of nurturing colleagues demonstrably shows that sustainable business can be achieved in an environment where people value and respect each other. This move is all about the future and the opportunities that it creates, not only for myself but for the clients and agents I work alongside.”

David Towns, Partner and Head of the Agriculture, Estates and Private Client Department continued: “I am absolutely thrilled that Charlotte has joined Muckle LLP. Her significant experience and expertise in the sector, particularly within the secured lending arena, will merge perfectly to our current offering and will help develop our business even further. It gives me great pleasure to welcome Charlotte to the team and I know she will deliver an excellent service to our ever-growing list of clients.”

The firm’s 10-strong Agriculture, Estates and Private Client Department consists of a range of specialist lawyers, including partner Keith Hately, senior associates Julie Garbutt and Elizabeth Earle and solicitors Kathryn Boyd and Oliva Colbeck.

The team has seen a number of successes in its first three years, including being ranked by independent legal directories Legal 500 and Chambers in 2020 and 2021.