My Property Box has increased its property portfolio following the acquisition of Richmond-based Garrison Lettings.

The deal strengthens the Darlington-headquartered letting agent’s presence in North Yorkshire and the deal is part of its long-term growth strategy.

Garrison Lettings was co-founded by Jill Atkinson who, with the support of office manager Maria Hawkswell, has run the business since 2004.

As part of the deal its office, located in Richmond town centre, has closed, and Jill and Maria have transferred to the tenancy management team operating from My Property Box’s office on Grange Road, Darlington.

It is the third such deal the innovative lettings agent has completed during the past 18 months and follows the takeover of Thornaby-based Holt Estate Agents, and Sandersons Lettings, which had an office in Duke Street, Darlington.

In addition, it is currently working with private equity firm, Winch & Co, to identify and acquire lettings businesses in the Leeds area as it seeks to gain a foothold in the West Yorkshire market.

Following the Garrison Lettings deal, My Property Box now manages a large portfolio of homes throughout the North East and North Yorkshire.

Ben Quaintrell, founder and managing director of My Property Box, said: “This deal underlines our commitment to strengthening and growing this business that was established only eight years ago.

“I’d like to welcome Jill and Maria onboard. Their knowledge and experience of the lettings industry and North Yorkshire property scene will be a real asset to the team.

“Tenants and landlords of Garrison Lettings can be assured that they will be seamlessly transferred to My Property Box, where they will continue to receive the same high-quality service.

“This company is experiencing huge growth in its customer base and a high demand for rental properties thanks to an innovative approach, which includes the use of digital technology to streamline the whole process.”

Jill Atkinson said: “I’ve been impressed by My Property Box’s forward thinking, reflected by its use of advanced technology to the benefit of landlords and tenants alike. I’m confident my extensive experience within the property management sector will prove an asset to the business.”

Maria Hawkswell added: “I’m looking forward to joining the team at My Property Box and being part of its exciting future plans.”