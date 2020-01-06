My Property Box has welcomed five new members of staff to its team who between them have amassed more than 45 years’ experience in the lettings industry.

Head of Lettings, Marie Wilmot, joins from Bridgfords, Julie Flynn arrives from Browns Property Management while Jemma McCready, Holly Dickinson and Clare Wade all previously worked at Sandersons Lettings prior to its merger with My Property Box.

Marie spent four years as lettings manager for Bridgfords in Darlington and was responsible for a significant increase in its market share. She also acted as support manager for other branches in the company’s North Yorkshire region.

Despite her father being a lettings agent in Hartlepool, she initially worked in insurance, spending 12 years with Swintons, six as a branch manager.

Before being appointed to her current role as tenancy manager, Julie was a lettings negotiator for Stockton-based Browns Property Management where she dealt with tenant references, rent arrears and maintenance issues. Prior to that, Julie, who has 14 years’ experience in the industry, was employed by Yarm-based Homes & Finance.

Jemma joined Sandersons in 2004 as an office administrator, becoming involved with accounts as well as market appraisals, advertising and tenancy agreements. For the last six years she was business manager at its former Duke Street office, completing an NFOPP qualification in lettings property management.

In her previous role with Sandersons, Holly was responsible for organising outside appointments and joins My Property Box as a lettings negotiator – arranging viewings, answering enquiries and keeping landlords fully-updated on their properties.

Clare was a lettings administrator at Sandersons where she had a variety of responsibilities, including inspections, advertising, tenancy agreements and maintenance issues.

My Property Box, which was founded by managing director Ben Quaintrell in 2012, completed two merger deals this year involving Holt Estate Agents in Thornaby and Sandersons Lettings.

Marie said: “I joined My Property Box as it is a forward-thinking company with a modern and client-focused approach.”

Jemma added: “I’ve known Ben for a number of years, and I’m delighted to be working here to be part of what is a real success story.”

Ben Quaintrell said: “I’m pleased to welcome our five new members of staff, all of whom bring a great deal of expertise and knowledge, especially in the area of customer service. We will continue to recruit the very best people to allow My Property Box to continue to expand and prosper.”