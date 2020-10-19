Located just behind and towards the breastbone’s left, the heart is a muscular organ about a fist’s size. Through the network of arteries and veins, the heart pumps blood, constituting the cardiovascular system.

There are four chambers in the heart, namely:

The right atrium

The right ventricle

The left atrium

The left ventricle

look after your heart , as this is the sole organ responsible for all other organs’ proper functioning.

There are several myths pertaining to heart health. The myths should be differentiated from the facts. One should keep an eye on the facts related to heart health while ignoring the myths.

So, here are some of the myths linked with heart health:

Myth No.1: Having high blood pressure or high cholesterol will be known to me.

To know high blood pressure (hypertension) or unhealthy cholesterol levels is to get blood pressure checked, or a blood test is done. Risk factors don’t show up, meaning there is no specific symptom linked.

Hypertension is most commonly known as “The Silent Killer.” Continuous high blood pressure may lead to headaches or, in worst cases, to renal failure. At that stage, it is impossible to control blood pressure.

The same holds for high cholesterol. A person can be in good shape and thin but still have high levels of cholesterol. We may think that we are in good health, but high blood pressure and cholesterol can still damage our organs.

Myth No.2: Heart disease affects men and women differently.

Both men and women are affected very differently because of heart disease. It starts with having symptoms like many people experience “A sensation like an elephant sitting on chest” while having a heart attack. The less common symptoms among women are also very less traditional.

Putting all this in context is essential. Unusual symptoms do not necessarily mean that they are the cause of heart disease. Having risk factors should be dealt with care. Even if not typical, new or changing symptoms can sign a problem with a ticker.

Myth No.3: Young women are not at risk.

Women are not prone to heart disease is the most common myth and thought by women. According to the majority of people, this is a disease caused in old age.

Causing more than 460,000 deaths annually, heart disease is the largest killer of women, and not all of them are of old age.

All the major risk factors that contribute to heart disease, which include Type II diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, are popping up early in women. Heart disease may follow as these factors become more frequent at a young age.

According to Rita Redberg, professor of medicine at the University of California, on average, there seems to be a gap of 10 years in men and women at which heart attack occurs. Women are more prone to get this in the mid of their 60’s while men in their mid 50’s.

In reference to estrogen, this age difference could be the reason. In preventing heart disease, estrogen has a complex role, but it is not exactly clear how it works.

Myth No.4: It is risky to do exercise if you have heart disease.

It is the most wrong argument ever. Within two weeks, such as a heart attack, patients are generally encouraged to go into rehabilitation and start work out within a two week period.

There are very few patients who are restricted to do long-term strenuous exercises, according to Jackson. By making people less likely to have first and recurrent heart attacks, exercise brings down heart disease risk.

It is recommended to start with a warm-up exercise of 10 minutes and then to increase it weekly by 10 minutes until you can get 30 minutes of moderate activity in most days. Designed according to your particular case, your physician should give you instructions regarding your specific case.

Myth No.5: Omega-3 fatty acids and Aspirin are all good.

The majority of people believe that taking omega-3 fatty acids and Aspirin prevents heart disease. Majorly, this is true, but there are some barriers to their protective benefits. It is recommended by Redberg to take Aspirin for the prevention of heart disease at the age of 65 for women and 50 for men considering they don’t have any other complications.

Some people do have aspirin allergies and can aggravate stomach problems. According to Jackson, every medicine and supplement has its advantages and disadvantages. He further says that a young woman taking Aspirin is at a greater risk of excessive bleeding from it than having some potential benefits.

Myth No.6: My life is over if I have developed heart disease.

Your lifestyle plays a significant role in determining your health once you develop heart disease.

According to the research, even in some cases, you can reverse the damage caused by heart disease.

Eating a well-balanced, healthy diet, limiting processed food intake, avoiding smoking, and passive smoking are the key factors to keep in mind to have great heart health.