Before you start betting, you need to know the rules of sports betting when playing in a bookmaker’s office. In each area there are rules, the knowledge of which gives a feeling of security and confidence in the correctness and rightness of their actions. Ignorance of the rules sometimes turns into trouble for bettors, because the fact that they have not studied them does not exempt them from responsibility.

In addition to the rules of bookmakers, there are postulates that every player must know. Therefore, you will initially consider the rules of bookmakers, which will be divided into generally accepted, basic and special, and then the key postulates in sports betting.

Generally accepted bookmaker rules

These rules will allow you to understand the essence of bets and the process of the game in general:

Bets are made only for those events that are available in the bookmaker’s line;

The coefficient of the outcome, on which the player has bet, does not change in the coupon, even if later its value increases or decreases;

The bet cannot be marked at the request of the user. The reason for the cancellation by the office is most often the suspicion of the contractual nature of the match, which is not entirely fair in relation to the players. In such cases, the deal is calculated as a refund;

The result of the bet in Naija here is determined on the basis of official sources, which are spelled out in the bookmaker’s rules. These are usually the sites of sports federations and organizations.

Basic rules when playing bookmaker

These rules will protect you from adverse situations associated with placing bets:

Only adult citizens happens to be allowed to bet.

You cannot create multiple accounts in one office.

Bets are available after registration and identity verification. Read about this in a special instruction article.

Provide reliable data when registering, as this will complicate the identification procedure and withdrawal of funds in the future.

As a rule, you will be able to withdraw money to those electronic wallets and bank cards with which the account was replenished. Often, to withdraw funds, you need to put 70% of the deposit.

The bookmaker use to have the right to refuse the client to accept the bet without explaining the reasons. Some bookmakers accept only one bet for a specific event, that is, you cannot bet on the hosts to win in one match, and let’s say the total is less.

Deals happens to be calculated as a refund if they are executed due to bookmaker errors or system failures, for example, instead of the coefficient 1.50, 15.0 is indicated, or instead of the total in basketball 125.5, it turns out 1255.

Special rules of bookmakers

After making a bet, the player may face unexpected circumstances: match cancellation, postponement of the match, interruption of the event, etc. These points are indicated in the rules, but some bookmakers return bets, while others consider the deal to be completed and lost.

bet in Nigeria here.