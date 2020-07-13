NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) will unveil a dashboard of satellite data showing impacts on the environment and socioeconomic activity caused by the global response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during a media teleconference at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, June 25.

The COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard is a tri-agency collaboration that brings together current and historical satellite observations with analytical tools to create a user-friendly information resource for the public and researchers. The dashboard tracks key indicators of changes in air and water quality, climate, economic activity, and agriculture.

The teleconference participants are:

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Washington

Josef Aschbacher, director of ESA Earth observation programmes, Frascati, Italy

Koji Terada, vice president and director general for the Space Technology Directorate at JAXA, Tsukuba, Japan

Shin-ichi Sobue, project manager for JAXA’s Advanced Land Observing Satellite-2, Tsukuba, Japan

Ken Jucks, upper atmosphere research program manager at NASA’s Earth Science Division, Washington

Marie-Helene Rio, ocean applications scientist at the ESA Centre for Earth Observation, Frascati, Italy

To participate in the teleconference, media must email their name and affiliation to Grey Hautaluoma at: grey.hautaluoma-1@nasa.gov no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Members of the media and the public can also submit questions before and during the briefing via social media with the hashtag #AskNASA.

Audio of the teleconference with supporting graphics will stream live at:

http://www.nasa.gov/live

A link to the COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard along with supporting graphics for the briefing will become available at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at:

https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13647

For more information about NASA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/coronavirus

For more information on NASA’s Earth Science programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth