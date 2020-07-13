NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) will unveil a dashboard of satellite data showing impacts on the environment and socioeconomic activity caused by the global response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during a media teleconference at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, June 25.
The COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard is a tri-agency collaboration that brings together current and historical satellite observations with analytical tools to create a user-friendly information resource for the public and researchers. The dashboard tracks key indicators of changes in air and water quality, climate, economic activity, and agriculture.
The teleconference participants are:
- Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Washington
- Josef Aschbacher, director of ESA Earth observation programmes, Frascati, Italy
- Koji Terada, vice president and director general for the Space Technology Directorate at JAXA, Tsukuba, Japan
- Shin-ichi Sobue, project manager for JAXA’s Advanced Land Observing Satellite-2, Tsukuba, Japan
- Ken Jucks, upper atmosphere research program manager at NASA’s Earth Science Division, Washington
- Marie-Helene Rio, ocean applications scientist at the ESA Centre for Earth Observation, Frascati, Italy
