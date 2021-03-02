NATHAN DAWE ANNOUNCES DEBUT

HEADLINE UK TOUR

‘WAY TOO LONG’



FOLLOWS RECENT HIT SINGLES

‘NO TIME FOR TEARS’ W/ LITTLE MIX,

‘LIGHTER’ FT. KSI & ‘FLOWERS’ FT. JAYKAE



NATHAN TO PLAY NATIONWIDE DATES ACROSS

NOVEMBER & DECEMBER 2021





Nathan Dawe has announced a landmark headline UK tour, which will see Nathan play a series of nationwide dates throughout November and December later this year.



Entitled ‘Way Too Long’, the tour follows the success of latest single, ‘No Time For Tears’, with Little Mix and Platinum-selling dance anthems, ‘Flowers’ ft. Jaykae and ‘Lighter’ ft. KSI – a record that peaked at #3 on the UK Singles Chart to land as one of the defining tracks of 2020.



“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own UK tour”, Nathan says. “I’m so happy we’ve been able to make this happen, especially after not being able to perform for the past year. This will be the first time I’ve performed all my releases from 2020 and I just can’t wait to see all the fans again.”



Please see below for full tour listings.



Nathan Dawe – ‘Way Too Long’ UK Tour – November & December 2021



November 12: Academy 2, Manchester

November 13: Stylus, Leeds

November 26: Newcastle University, Newcastle

November 27: Arts Club Theatre, Liverpool

December 3: Y Plas, Cardiff

December 4: Academy Green Room, Dublin (IRE)

December 16: SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow

December 17: Electric Ballroom, London

December 19: O2 Academy 1, Birmingham



O2 Priority customers can access pre-sale tickets from 10am GMT on March 3.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on March 5.



Nathan Dawe x Little Mix – ‘No Time For Tears’ is out now: https://lnk.to/No-Time-For- Tears



