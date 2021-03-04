National business awards seek customer service stars

Entries are now open for the SME National Business Awards 2021 which recognise strong, vibrant and diverse businesses that think outside the box.

Organisers Events & PR are particularly looking for businesses who can demonstrate Best Customer Service to enter.

Exceptional customer service has never been so important as businesses navigate the unprecedented waters of the past 12 months and the future ahead.

Down to a public vote and free to enter and nominate others, the winner of the Best Customer Service Award will exceed customer expectations, build long-term relationships and provide a consistently outstanding service.

“Incredible customer service is what will set you apart from your competitors and ensure the best possible user experience for your business,” said Damian Cummins, Awards Director at Events & PR.

“With all that has happened in the past year, many businesses have rightly focussed upon going above and beyond to retain customers and give them the experience they deserve, bringing light to uncertain times. Our Best Customer Service Award recognises these qualities, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate those who provide exceptional service as part of our awards.”

The SME National Business Awards 2021 awards ceremony will take place on Friday 3rd December at Wembley Stadium from 6:30pm to 11:30pm.

For more information on all 20 categories and the awards evening, visit www.smenationalbusinessawards.co.uk or call 01908 542720.