THE owner of one of Sunderland’s most prestigious hair and beauty salons has been voted on to the board of a national industry body.

Susan Hall, owner and Managing Director at Reds Hair and Beauty in East Herrington, has joined the board of the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF), which has more than 5,000 members and is the UK’s largest trade body for the hair, beauty and barbering industries.

“I’m honoured to have been voted on to the board and I’m really looking forward to starting in my new role. I’ve been in the business for 34 years and when I read about the opportunity to join the NHBF board I thought it was time to put something back into the industry I love,” said Susan.

Established in 1942, the NHBF provides advice, specialist support and tailored services to meet the challenges of running a salon or barbershop. Support includes: a membership team helpline; a 24/7 legal helpline; in-depth guides on all aspects of running a business; discounts on business essentials including insurance and ready-to-use employment contracts and apprenticeship agreements.

“The NHBF also runs training days, webinars and high profile competitions. They’ve been particularly busy supporting salons during COVID so they do some important work, including campaigning for the industry on key issues,” said Susan.

During her career, Susan has styled celebrities, London catwalk models and created looks and themes for hundreds of fashion shoots for high profile magazines. Along the way, she has picked up numerous awards from the national ‘I want that hair’ competition through to the highly coveted British Hairdresser of the Year.

“I still have a passion and huge enthusiasm for what I do and for the industry as a whole, and I think that’s what helped me become a board member.

“What still excites me after all these years in the business is the prospect of helping my clients become the best version of themselves. I also love helping our apprentices grow into the profession that has given me so much. I still get a thrill from helping them to develop their talents to become professional, skilled stylists.

“I’m hoping my experience, knowledge and time in the business will be an asset to the board. It’s not all been plain sailing, but you learn from every experience – always putting the client first,” said Susan.

Reds first opened its doors in 1986, on Susan’s 21st birthday. The original salon was in Grangetown and Susan had trained at Cutz salons in Sunderland and in Darlington. The business quickly took off and within six months Susan had recruited a further two stylists. Two years later, Reds opened its East Herrington salon, having outgrown the space available in Grangetown.

A full range of hair appointments are available at Reds and full PPE is being used and strict Government advice is being followed.

Reds is a member of the prestigious L’Oréal Professionnel Portfolio group of hairdressers, recognised by the hair care company for their creativity and expertise in the field of professional hairdressing. The salon has won L’Oreal’s regional Colour Trophy and a top award from Hair Magazine.

Hair and beauty appointments can be made via www.redshairandbeauty.com or by ringing 0191 5110288.