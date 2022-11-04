It’s coming to that time of year where you want to treat yourself before the office party. So if you are looking for a massage offer in Newcastle, we just want to let you know we have you sorted thanks to our friends at Naturally Heaven Therapy .

Christmas is a stressful time of year and with work parties and seeing your friends, you need to have that escape. Looking after yourself in mind and body are so important. When you feel good and relaxed within yourself, it shows to the world. Having a massage and getting all dolled up for that office party is a great way to destress before Christmas.

The Beauty Salon Offers

So let’s take a quick look at the offers and pamper packages from Naturally Heaven Therapy and see what you would need to relax and unwind.

The Relax And Unwind Package

This package is great with 1 hour of Aromatherapy Full Body Massage to let yourself enjoy the mindfulness harmony of just relaxing. This deal is a steal at £35, saving you £9. You can’t go wrong here.

If you would like to try a couple of services on offer then may i suggest you check out our deal for a 30 minute hot stone massage & 30 minuteDermalogica express facial. Arrive back at work with that extra glow. This is perfect for the person who needs that extra glow but doesn’t have a lot of free time priced at just £36 saving £10

Naturally Heaven Therapy is based in Benton and is just off the metro link, so it’s very easy to get to. Just a 15-minute walk from Newcastle Freeman hospital. The outstanding reviews that Naturally Heaven Therapy receives makes you sure that you are in safe hands. Grab a deal today and be sure to unwind as you find your new happy place.