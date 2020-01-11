Pioneering ultra-fast energy storage experts, NAWA Technologies, today debuts its ground-breaking electric motorbike concept, NAWA Racer , at CES 2020

Marking the first time an electric motorbike has used ultracapacitors, NAWA Technologies' hybrid battery system is fully scale-able and can be applied to any EV, including cars

Tuesday January 7th, 2020 – NAWA Technologies, maker of next-generation ultra-fast energy storage systems, today debuts its NAWA Racer e-bike concept at CES 2020.

Featuring a world-first in electric powertrains, NAWA Racer uses a ‘hybrid’ battery which combines NAWA Technologies’ revolutionary ultracapacitors – which offer ten times more power and five times more energy than existing tech – with conventional lithium-ion cells.

Bringing a step-change in e-bike performance, its hybrid ultracapacitor battery system greatly improves energy efficiency, reduces charging times and extends entire system life. Applicable to any electric vehicle, the efficiency improvements can reduce the size of the lithium-ion battery by up to half, or extend the range by up to double – or a combination in between depending on use.

Located in NAWA Racer’s top tank area is an arrangement of NAWA Technologies’ own ultracapacitors, known as NAWACap and offering 0.1 kWh, which boost a lithium-ion battery mounted low in the chassis where the internal combustion engine would otherwise be.

Re-using more than 80 percent of the energy captured from regenerative braking, NAWA Racer uses a much smaller lithium-ion battery than would otherwise be possible: just 9 kWh, around half the size of a conventional electric sports bike’s battery.

The NAWACap pack itself is lightweight too and combined with the bike’s carbonfibre frame and composite body panels, NAWA Racer tips the scales at just 150kg, a weight saving of 25 percent over conventional electric sports bikes.

This lightweight, compact hybrid battery system results in exceptional range. Thanks to its lithium-ion battery, NAWA Racer can cover 150km on a mixed cycle, including highways. But by capturing so much energy from stop-start riding, releasing it again as acceleration, NAWA Racer can double its urban range to 300km. The NAWACap pack recharges in just two minutes and the entire battery can be charged to 80 percent in one hour from a home supply.

As standard, the hub-less rim motor produces 100PS, rocketing NAWA Racer from rest to 100km/h in under three seconds, onto a top speed in excess of 160km/h. And no matter the charge level of the lithium-ion battery, this acceleration will always be available because of the ultracapacitor’s high power characteristics, which continually maintain response and performance.

Intended to turn heads as well as offer a ground-breaking electric powertrain, NAWA Racer brings a modern twist to its retro looks with simple, smooth lightweight composite panels, painted aluminium and copper, based on a strong, stiff but light carbonfibre frame. Details such as LED lighting for the headlight and taillight, anodised matte black suspension forks, nubuck leather saddle in vintage camel and a hub-less rim motor complete the striking look.

For the project, NAWA Technologies has been supported by expert design and engineering services provider Envisage Group, who has worked with NAWA Technologies to develop the design of NAWA Racer and realise a dynamic demonstrator for CES. Envisage focuses on creating bespoke, perfectly-engineered vehicles and products, with a global reputation for craftmanship, working with the world’s largest and most prestigious OEMs and product manufacturers.

Although simply a vision of an electric motorbike of the future for now, NAWA Racer’s hybrid battery system can be applied to all forms of electric vehicle and the technology could go into production in the very near future. At CES, NAWA Technologies is located at Eureka Park, Stand G, Booth 50463, the same stand as the CEA, the French Atomic and Alternative Energy Commission, from which it was spun off in 2013. Visitors are invited to see NAWA Racer and experience the potential of its hybrid battery system for themselves.

NAWA Technologies’ core market is the production of its next-generation ultracapacitor cells. With development completed, and 10 M€ funding already raised from historical and new investors, NAWA Technologies begins the mass production phase over the coming year. A first of its kind cell production line will be installed at its Aix-en-Provence facility and, at full production, NAWA expects to achieve a capacity of in excess of 300,000 cells per month.

These will be first used globally in a wide range of electrical systems including power tools, automated guided vehicles and sensor based IoT markets. With the global market for ultracapacitors estimated to grow to €2-3bn in 2023, NAWA Technologies is ideally positioned to take advantage of increased demand.