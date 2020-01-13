Earned, not given — that’s the aphorism that guided last season’s Nike NBA Earned Edition Uniforms, worn by the teams that secured a playoff spot the previous season.

The Earned program, which gave the 16 associated teams a unique spin on either their Statement or City Edition jerseys last season, enters its second act with the introduction of new City-Edition themed Nike NBA Showtime Hoodies for each franchise.

These hoodies debut on court December 25 during the games between Boston and Toronto; Milwaukee and Philadelphia; Houston and Golden State; New Orleans and Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. The hoodies release simultaneously on NBAStore.com and at team retailers.