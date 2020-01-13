Earned, not given — that’s the aphorism that guided last season’s Nike NBA Earned Edition Uniforms, worn by the teams that secured a playoff spot the previous season.
The Earned program, which gave the 16 associated teams a unique spin on either their Statement or City Edition jerseys last season, enters its second act with the introduction of new City-Edition themed Nike NBA Showtime Hoodies for each franchise.
These hoodies debut on court December 25 during the games between Boston and Toronto; Milwaukee and Philadelphia; Houston and Golden State; New Orleans and Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. The hoodies release simultaneously on NBAStore.com and at team retailers.
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
LA Clippers
Milwaukee Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz