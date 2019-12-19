NEC Enterprise Solutions and AudioCode have recently collaborated to create a brand-new monitoring and analytics solution – changing the future of technology.

NEC’s MasterScope has been merged with AudioCodes’ One Voice Operations Center creating a high quality innovative system combining holistic voice and data monitoring, analytics and root cause analysis for enterprises, contact centers and service providers.

The new monitoring and analytics solutions introduced by NEC and AudioCode offers multiple benefits and advantages to businesses, including but not limited to:

The system from the two tech giants offers an integrated voice and data layer monitoring solution based on AudioCodes’ One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) and NEC’s MasterScope – Both of which are already world-leading solutions

The joint solution helps enterprises, contact centers and service providers of all varieties simplify voice network operations, improve user experience and reduce downtime, allowing for all businesses to function better

Synchronised voice and data network layer statistics are in place to enable accurate troubleshooting and root cause analysis of network quality issues via a single pane of glass

Customers can access all current and historical call data and underlying data layer information with just a few clicks

The solution delivers intelligent insights into network trends and performance to assist in planning and design

AudioCodes One Voice Operation Center (OVOC) can now monitor a variety of NEC network devices

The joint solution will be sold by both companies, allowing for ultimate customer service

Integration of AudioCodes One Voice Operation Center with MasterScope network analytics solution is an important development for voice network managers and is going to change the way businesses work forever. The combination of the two companies’ market-leading technology and decades of field expertise is definitely set to assist companies improve the quality and availability of their voice services.

About NEC Enterprise Solutions

NEC Enterprise Solutions is an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) leader, renowned for combining and integrating their expertise with innovative technology to create the ICT-enabled society of tomorrow. NEC Enterprise Solutions is constantly enabling new and improved approaches to how Communications and IT services are delivered and managed, providing businesses all over the UK with new ways to operate and grow. Anyone looking for more information regarding the NEC Enterprise Solutions, and to see how they could utilise their products and services, including their world-leading best small business phone system to enhance their business operations, should visit their website today.