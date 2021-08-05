NECIT Services’ growing presence in the United States has been recognised by leading transatlantic trade association BritishAmerican Business (BAB).

The company, which is based in South Shields, is a global leader in the provision of inspection, auditing and expediting services – operating across 75 countries.

Its growing presence in the US – where it carries out work for major international clients – has seen NECIT featured in BAB’s Transatlantic Growth (TAG) Campaign.

In partnership with the Department of International Trade, Select USA and US Commercial Service, the initiative tracks those companies investing in the transatlantic economy.

Earlier this year, NECIT Services was recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

It is involved in all major engineering sectors, including oil and gas, renewables, power generation and specialist sector services and is experiencing a growing demand from US clients, including multi-national corporations.

During the downturn caused by the pandemic, it was forced to mothball its office in Houston, Texas, but is preparing to reopen it – overseen by its dedicated regional inspection manager for the Americas, Lisa Rae.

NECIT Services has a significant number of clients in the US but also undertakes major projects throughout the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

It recently secured a Master Service Agreement with Houston-based Worley, one of the world’s leading providers of project delivery, engineering expertise, procurement, and construction services.

Duncan Edwards, chief executive of BAB, which incorporates the American Chamber of Commerce in the UK, and the British-American Chamber of Commerce in the US, said: “TAG companies are chosen to showcase the opportunities and potential of transatlantic trade and investment.

“It celebrates those companies, such as NECIT Services, that have used the special relationship to grow their business internationally, creating jobs and wealth on both sides of the Atlantic.”

NECIT Services was founded by Peter Lyons, the company’s technical and business development director, in 2009.

He said: “Our inclusion in TAG shows how far we have grown as a company over the past decade and showcases our achievement, not only within the US, but across the globe, as the leader in the provision of inspection, auditing and expediting services.

Cherelle Lyons, managing director, added: “We have a significant number of multi-national clients based in the US and it is a market that we will continue to target and grow.”