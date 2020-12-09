Friends and families of prisoners in north east prisons are invited to join upcoming virtual Visitors Voice group meetings, organised by Nepacs, taking place for each prison in the north east.

There will be one session per prison taking place via Zoom – lasting 1 hour in total.

The aim of the groups is to give anyone with a loved one in a north east prison a ‘voice’.

Anyone who attends will have the chance to:

Share your experience of visiting prison or during lockdown

Talk about the issues you face when your loved one is in prison

Receive or give support to others

Raise any concerns

Offer suggestions on how the prison or Nepacs can improve support for families or friends

Details of the December 2020 meetings are:

Holme House – 16 December 10.00am

Deerbolt – 16 December 10.30 am

Northumberland – 16 December 1.30pm

Kirklevington – 17 December 10.00am

Durham – 18 December 10.00am

Frankland – 21 December 10.30am

Come along to Nepacs’ Visitors’ Voice virtual group meetings (via Zoom) and speak to others in a similar situation to you.

To book visit the Nepacs website or contact the local prison visitors centre – details HERE.