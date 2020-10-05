Sex is one of, if not the most beautiful and passionate experiences in life. Talking about it, though, not so much. When it comes to “the talk”, parents have probably got it the worst. You’ve probably heard the famous: “Okay, honey, it’s time to talk about the birds and the bees.” What the hell does that even mean?

The point is, getting answers for your sex questions is not an easy task. Moreover, many teenagers are afraid to ask them since they may be embarrassing or stupid. When it comes to sex, you should know one thing. There are no silly questions.

But where to seek help? The right answer should be school, but we all know that sex education there is a joke. The internet, maybe? Since you can’t be sure you get the right answer, probably not.

What should you do then? Well, all you need to do is turn on your Netflix and pick the right show. There are especially two that tackle sex matters incredibly well. We’re talking about Sex Education and Big Mouth.

Netflix and… Sex?

Have you ever wondered what you should do when getting ready for anal sex? Or how to take care of your hygiene to prevent infecting the whole school with chlamydia? If such questions are running through your head, Sex Education has got you covered.

The British drama had its breakthrough in 2019. The show follows the story of a high-school student named Otis, whose mother is a sex therapist. In short, Otis decides to give his colleagues sex counseling sessions, turning it into a profitable business.

We’re not going to spoil the fun for you, but as you probably suspect, the show is full of hilarious and embarrassing sex-related situations. But that’s not the only reason why you should start watching it (if you haven’t already). The real power of Sex Education comes from the way it tackles crucial sex-related topics, such as:

Why proper sex education in school is crucial

How to talk with your partner about sex

Why losing virginity is such a big deal

How to accept yourself

That mistakes happen, and you shouldn’t feel ashamed of them

That people are different, have various sexual orientations and preferences

Why your hormones go crazy when you’re sexually active

And these are just a few examples. Sex Education is perfect if you have any embarrassing sex questions you want to ask but don’t know how to do it. What’s more, you’ll get the answers while laughing your guts out.

We suggest you start watching now, and you might finish just for the release of season 3.

More Than Just a Cartoon

There’s one more sex-related show that Netflix can be proud of. It’s called Big Mouth. If you’ve ever heard of it, your question probably is: “What? How’s this silly cartoon supposed to teach me anything?” Well, let’s just say that if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a treat.

In short, the show is about a group of teenage friends who are entering puberty. Again, we’re not going to spoil anything. The show is full of awkward encounters and embarrassing questions about puberty. All served in a satiric and hilarious manner.

But besides being a good and entertaining show, Big Mouth tackles a lot of critical sex-related topics. The series explains the significance of a woman’s period, or how to tackle shameful situations and not overthink too many things.

What’s more, Nick Kroll’s production also shows why masturbation plays a crucial role in teenage life, that watching porn is fun, but you should approach it with caution, and that exploring your own sexuality may take some time.

But all of these topics relate to one thing – puberty. And that’s the main message of Big Mouth. The fact that every person is different and goes through their adolescence at their own pace.

Conclusion

Sex is a complicated matter. In a good way, though. No other experience in the world comes with so many different and intense emotions. But before you make love for the first time, there are many things you need to learn.

Sex education is crucial not only to ensure your intercourse is safe. Proper knowledge will also allow you to get the most out of this fabulous experience. That’s why you should never be afraid to ask sex-related questions, even if you think they might be embarrassing.

But what if your parents or school can’t give you the answers you’re looking for? Well, then an excellent idea may be to use Netflix as a learning platform. Shows like Sex Education and Big Mouth will not only make you cry from laughter but also teach you a thing or two.

Who would’ve thought that watching Netflix can be so educational?