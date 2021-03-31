Netflix’s The Witcher Adds Cast to its Second Season

Today, Netflix confirmed the following actors will be joining the cast of The Witcher season 2:

Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) in the role of Nenneke

Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual, The Irregulars) in the role of Phillippa Eilhart

Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) in the role of Fenn

Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit) in the role of Dijkstra

Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) in the role of Ba’lian

Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) in the role of Codringher

Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) in the role of Rienc

The Witcher Season 2 Logline: Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Returning to the cast for season 2 are Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, and Therica Wilson-Read.

Previously announced new cast for season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich acts as showrunner and executive producer.

Executive producers include; Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.

The series will be directed by Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom), and Louise Hooper (Cheat).

CAST INFORMATION:

Cassie Clare Bio & Headshot

Headshot: here

Since first appearing in National Youth Theatre production of 20 Cigarettes at the Soho Theatre, London, in 2007, Cassie Clare has gone on to develop an impressive portfolio working on stage and screen.

Cassie, a talented actress, singer and dancer/choreographer, was born in Hackney, East London. She trained on the three-year degree course at the Urdang Academy in London, and has appeared at some of the most iconic theatrical venues, including The London Palladium (Cats), The National Theatre (An Octoroon) and The Royal Court Theatre, London (Poet In Da Corner).

Her film career has spanned genres ranging from thrillers such as What Happened To Monday? (with Naomi Rapace, Glenn Close and Willem Dafoe) to musicals (Mama Mia: Here We Go Again, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast) and action/comedy movies such as Tremors: Shrieker Island, Bulletproof 2 and Death Race: Beyond Anarchy.

In television, Cassie’s credits include Grace (ITV), The Irregulars (Netflix), Maigret in Montmartre (ITV), Delicious (Sky), The Bisexual (C4), Brave New World (NBC), Endeavour (ITV) and Ransom (CBS) to name a few.

Cassie is due to film The Sandman (Netflix) and new Series Regular role in The Witcher (Netflix).

Adjoa Andoh Bio & Headshot

Headshot here

One of Britain’s foremost actors, Adjoa Andoh is riding high, having won global acclaim as Lady Danbury in Netflix’s most popular show yet, Bridgerton – a role that has seen her nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the NAACP Image Awards. On the small screen in 2020, she was spellbinding as Dr Isaccs in the psychological thriller Fractured. Last year also saw her join the cast of BBC1’s Silent Witness as guest lead, playing tough cop DI Nina Rosen.

Adjoa is a renowned stage actor, celebrated for lead roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre, and the iconic Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, where in 2019 she conceived, co-directed and played Richard II, in the UK’s first all-women-of-colour production.

She made her Hollywood debut in 2009, starring alongside Morgan Freeman, as Nelson Mandela’s Chief of Staff, Brenda Mazibuko, in Clint Eastwood’s biographical sports film Invictus.

The undisputed queen of audio and radio drama, she has been a BBC radio actor for over 30 years and is an award-winning narrator of over 150 audiobooks.

Adjoa Andoh is an Associate Artist at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Senior Associate Artist at The Bush Theatre and a Fairtrade Ambassador.

Liz Carr Bio & Headshot

Headshot here

Liz is best known for her role as formidable forensic examiner, Clarissa Mullery, in Silent Witness (BBC One). Other TV credits include Devs (FX), The OA (Netflix) and Les Miserables (BBC One). She can be seen alongside Mark Wahlberg in upcoming sci-fi thriller Infinite, due for release later this year. Theatre credits include And Others (National Theatre) and Abnormally Funny People (Soho Theatre).

Graham McTavish Bio & Headshot

Headshot here

Graham McTavish is an actor, writer and producer, whose recently co-written book, Clan Lands reached the top of numerous bestseller lists.

McTavish recently starred on the Lucifer and Colony and before that, as The Saint of Killers in the AMC series Preacher. Graham also was a regular in the Award winning Starz series “Outlander,” playing the role of Dougal, a Machiavellian Highland Scotsman in the 17th Century. Graham and Outlander star Sam Heughan, co-created the series Men In Kilts, which premiered on Starz on Valentine’s Day.

On film, McTavish could recently be seen in the feature film The Finest Hours, alongside Chris Pine and Casey Affleck. The story recounts the daring rescue attempt made by the Coast Guard, after a pair of oil tankers were destroyed during a blizzard in 1952. Graham also appeared in the Oscar nominated film, Creed, playing the boxing coach, Tommy Holiday, opposite Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan.

Previously, Graham was seen on the big screen as Dwalin, the brave warrior dwarf, in the final Hobbit installment. Reprising his role from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

McTavish also developed quite a fan base with his voice performances as Dracula in Netflix’s Castlevania, Dante Aligheri in the animated film and video game of Dante’s Inferno, and has provided the voice of Loki for the TV series Wolverine and the X-Men, Hulk Vs. Thor, and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and even Duck Tales for Disney.

Graham McTavish began his career in London, appearing in such diverse projects as the cult hit Red Dwarf, Brian Blessed’s King Lear and the miniseries Empire. At the same time, McTavish appeared in leading roles in prestigious UK theatres, including the Royal Court and the National Theatres in London and the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh.

Kevin Doyle Bio & Headshot

Headshot here – credit Wolf Marloh

Kevin is known to many as Joseph Molesley in Downton Abbey, the ensemble cast of which have received international critical acclaim – most recently to the tune of winning the SAG Award 2016 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The hit series was recently adapted for the big screen and instantly became a box office hit. Kevin played John Wadsworth in BAFTA winning British series Happy Valley, and starred in ITV mini-series Paranoid. He most recently tread the boards in the leading role of Orgon in Blanche McIntyre’s production of Tartuffe at the National Theatre, Fanny & Alexander at the prestigious Old Vic, and followed Headlong Theatre’s production of This House from its Chichester run to the West End’s Garrick Theatre.

Simon Callow Bio & Headshot

Headshot here

Simon Callow is an actor, author and director.

He has written extensively about Charles Dickens, whom he has played in a one-man show, The Mystery of Charles Dickens by Peter Ackroyd; in the film Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale; and on television, including An Audience with Charles Dickens and twice in Doctor Who.

He created the role of Mozart in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus at the National Theatre in 1979; since then, his theatre work has included The Woman in White and Waiting for Godot (West End), Sir John Falstaff in Chimes at Midnight and Martin Dysart in Equus (Chichester), as well as many one-man shows including Being Shakespeare, De Profundis, Inside Wagner’s Head and A Christmas Carol.

His many films include A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Shakespeare in Love, Phantom of the Opera, Viceroy’s House, Hampstead, Blue Iguana, Victoria and Abdul, The Man Who Invented Christmas and his one-man version of A Christmas Carol.

Directing credits include Shirley Valentine (West End & Broadway), Single Spies (National Theatre) and Les Enfants du Paradis (RSC).

He has written biographies of Oscar Wilde, Charles Laughton, Charles Dickens, Orson Welles and Wagner, and three autobiographical books: Being An Actor, Love Is Where It Falls and My Life in Pieces. He has also made many appearances with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Mozart Players.

Studied at Queen’s University, Belfast and trained as an actor at the Drama Centre, London.

Chris Fulton Bio & Headshot

Headshot here

Chris Fulton recurs on Netflix’s Bridgerton as the charismatic stalwart “Sir Phillip Crane” and will next be seen in Extinction for Sky TV. Prior to this, he recurred in the first season of Clique, a BBC drama series from the creative team behind the hit Skins.

Other television credits include HBO’S Succession, ITV’s Endeavour and One of Us for BBC Scotland.

On the film side, Chris can be seen in David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King, and in the comedy Our Ladies, helmed by Michael Caton-Jones.

Chris made his acting debut playing “Ferg” in the BBC1 miniseries Stonemouth.

A native of Castle Douglas Scotland, Chris is a graduate of the prestigious Royal Conservatory of Scotland where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Acting. He currently resides in London.

