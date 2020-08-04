Unveiled in May, the all-ëlectric Citroën ë-Dispatch van is now available to order in the UK.

New Citroën ë-Dispatch continues the electric offensive of the brand, with six electrified models launched in 2020 – including Ami, C5 Aircross PHEV, ë-C4, ë-Dispatch and ë-SpaceTourer.

All models in the Citroën LCV range will feature electrified versions before the end of 2021.

New Citroën ë-Dispatch is available in three lengths to suit all business needs.

New ë-Dispatch offers the same advantages as the conventionally-powered Dispatch van, such as load volumes up to 6.6 m 3 and payloads up to 1,262 kg*.

Available with two operating ranges – up to 148 and 211 miles (WLTP cycle) – ë-Dispatch gives business users freedom to work in urban areas with zero emissions, and undertake longer journeys when needed.

New ë-Dispatch introduces a new dimension in terms of comfort – thanks in particular to the smooth and silent driving experience.

New ë-Dispatch is available from £25,053 (excluding VAT and after Plug-in Van Grant***). First deliveries will arrive in UK dealerships during the second half of 2020.

THE Ë-DISPATCH RANGE: THE QUALITIES OF DISPATCH, BUT IN ALL-ELECTRIC MODE

The new all-ëlectric Citroën ë-Dispatch offers all the advantages of the combustion-engine versions of Dispatch van in terms of character, dimensions, load volume and payload. This compact van’s move to electric means users have the freedom to access urban centres, while allowing longer periods between charges. It increases driver and passenger comfort, thanks to its driveability and acoustics, while helping to reduce CO ² emissions. It also offers a plethora of practical equipment for professional users, to improve ease of use in daily life.

NEW Ë-DISPATCH: A RANGE TAILORED TO DIFFERENT USES

Three trim levels available

The all-ëlectric Citroën ë-Dispatch comes in three well-specified trim levels to meet the needs of fleet and business users:

The ‘ X ’ version offers all the essential features you expect in a Citroën LCV. Standard specification includes electric and heated door mirrors, electric parking brake and twin unglazed rear doors opening 180°. Inside, there is air-conditioning, DAB radio with Bluetooth®, Citroen Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance function, and cruise control with a programmable speed-limiter.

’ version offers all the essential features you expect in a Citroën LCV. Standard specification includes electric and heated door mirrors, electric parking brake and twin unglazed rear doors opening 180°. Inside, there is air-conditioning, DAB radio with Bluetooth®, Citroen Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance function, and cruise control with a programmable speed-limiter. ‘Enterprise’ is arguably the most the most versatile version, adding rear parking sensors, a Thatcham category one alarm, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, and the Moduwork® dual passenger bench, with fold-up outer seat, a fold-down writing table in the central seat back and storage under the central seat.

‘Driver’ is made to be a mile-eater, with the addition of Active Safety Brake, driver attention alert, front parking sensors, smart beam headlights, lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, Visio Park 180° rear parking camera and Citroën Connect Nav with voice recognition.

Compact dimensions and three lengths to choose from

XS (4.60 m long – 50 kWh), which is unique in this segment and hugely practical for use in the city.

M (4.95 m long – 50 kWh or 75 kWh).

XL (5.30 m long – 75 kWh).

Height at 90 m is standard specification, ensuring access to the majority of multi-storey car parks.

The same market-leading features as the rest of the Dispatch van range

Payloads up to 1,262 kg* – a key requirements in this segment. * With cost option payload upgrade. Without driver, value varies according to vehicle options and equipment.

– a key requirements in this segment. With cost option payload upgrade. Without driver, value varies according to vehicle options and equipment. Towing capability up to 1 tonne, making ë-Dispatch the leader in its segment.

Load volumes are identical to those of the combustion-engine versions – ranging from the most compact at 4.6 m3 (XS without Moduwork®) to a cavernous 6 m3 (XL with Moduwork®) – at market-leading levels.

Width between wheel-arches of 25 m is sufficient for European pallets.

Functional equipment that makes all the difference to commercial vehicle users, including features like Moduwork® that transforms the passenger compartment into a mobile office.

Almost 100-litres of storage space is available in the passenger compartment.

Driving comfort is ensured by the variable-stiffness springs, the AMVAC shock absorbers and the suspension setup (Pseudo McPherson struts on the front axle) ensuring precise steering.

ALL-ËLECTRIC ENERGY FOR GREATER COMFORT AND PEACE-OF-MIND

Choice of two operating ranges

Up to 148 miles on the WLTP cycle (available in XS and M body styles) fitted with a 50 kWh battery.

Up to 211 miles on the WLTP cycle (available in M and XL body styles) fitted with a 75 kWh battery.

The warranty period for the battery is eight years or 100,000 miles for up to 70% of battery capacity (battery capacity certification at each service).

Three re-charging solutions and the option of deferred charging

Home charging, requiring a mode 2 cable (for charging at home, at work or in a car park). Compatible with a standard domestic socket ( cable available as an accessory).

(for charging at home, at work or in a car park). Compatible with a cable available as an accessory). Private or public accelerated charging, needing a ‘Wallbox’ at home and a mode 3 cable. 32A cable (supplied as standard with the vehicle). Charges from zero to 100% in less than 8 hours (7.4 kW Wallbox).

32A cable (supplied as standard with the vehicle). Charges from (7.4 kW Wallbox). Super-fast charging at a mode 4 public charging point (cable incorporated into charger). Up to 100 kW. Can charge a 50 kWh battery to 80% in 30 minutes and a 75 kWh battery to 80% in 45 minutes.

(cable incorporated into charger).

Wallbox 32A monophase Wallbox 16A triphase Supercharge Electric power 7.4 kW 11 kW 100 kW Battery 50 kWh 7h30 4h45 30min Battery 75 kWh 11h20 7h 45min

Note: Wallbox 16A triphase requires an 11kW on-board charger to be specified.

To make charging easier for customers, Citroën UK has entered in to a partnership with Pod Point. Pod Point supply and install accelerated charging points (Wallboxes) that allow an ë-Dispatch to charge fully in 7h30 (50kWh) and 11h20 (75kWh) based on a 7.4 kW charging point. Once the customer has been referred, Pod Point will contact them and manage the process fully from booking to installation. Pod Point is the market leader in terms of volume of charging points fitted and customer satisfaction. Citroën UK customers benefit from an extended five-year warranty on the charging points. Business and fleet customers can also arrange workplace installation with a free (virtual or physical) site survey. Pod Point are fully approved for the Government workplace charging grant.

What is more, Citroën UK is working with POLAR, the largest and best-performing public charge network in the UK, to offer customers buying a brand new ë-Dispatch a free six month subscription to the POLAR Plus service (normally £7.85 per month). POLAR Plus provides access to a wide range of charging points across the UK at no additional charge.

All-Ëlectric Drive

The vehicle harvests energy under braking and during deceleration .

. 136hp (100 kW) / 260 Nm of torque.

Maximum speed is 80 mph (130 km/h) in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power).

Three-mode selector, switches between: Normal – 109hp (80 kW) / 210 Nm: when used this optimises range and performance. Eco – 82hp (60 kW) / 190 Nm: when selected this setting optimises energy consumption by reducing the output of the heating and air-conditioning without shutting them off completely, and by limiting motor torque and power. Power – 136hp (100 kW) / 260 Nm: provides enhanced vehicle performance when carrying a heavy load.



And finally, Comfort

No vibration or noise ,

Pre-conditioning/heating possible,

Driveability due to smooth driving in electric mode,

due to smooth driving in electric mode, Freedom of access to restricted zones subject to CO 2 emissions limits,

subject to CO emissions limits, Reduced operating costs.

MODEL RANGE AND PRICING

TRIM LEVEL POWERTRAIN LENGTH LOAD

VOLUME

(m3) MRB PRICE

(£)** MRB PRICE excl.

VAT & after Plug-in Van Grant*** X 50 kWh 1000 M 5.3 32,965 25,053 ENTERPRISE 50 kWh 1000 XS 4.6 33,450 25,450 50 kWh 1000 M 5.3 34,150 26,150 75 kWh 1200 M 5.3 39,150 31,150 75 kWh 1000 XL 6.1 40,050 32,050 DRIVER 75 kWh 1200 M 5.3 42,380 34,380

** All Manufacturer’s Recommended Basic Prices are exclusive of V.A.T., Delivery to Dealer and Number Plates, Government First Registration Fee and Vehicle Excise Duty where it applies.

*** Awaiting PiVG eligibility approval.

New Citroën ë-Dispatch is available to order now in the UK, with first customer deliveries anticipated during the second half of 2020.

For more information about the new Citroën ë-Dispatch, please visit: https://business.citroen.co.uk/new-vans/vans/new-citroen-e-dispatch/