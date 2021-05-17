New Fiat 500 announced as Best Small Car and overall Car of The Year at the first ever Electrifying.com awards

Award acknowledges New 500 as representing a significant achievement in the EV space

Judges also credited the affordability, design and driving range of the New 500

New Fiat 500 priced from £20,495 OTR (inc. PiCG) with choice of range of up to 118 miles or 199 miles (WLTP)

The fully-electric New Fiat 500 continues to grow from strength to strength, picking up another duo of awards. This time, the all-new city car is celebrating being named Best Small Car and overall Car of The Year in the inaugural Electrifying awards.

Judges praised the car for its unrivalled range and affordability, while the retro chic design also helped the New 500 secure its silverware.

Made up of multiple trim levels – La Prima, Action, Passion and Icon – the New 500 range was also recognised as having a model to suit most budgets in Electfying.com’s review of the New 500.

The New 500 is the first fully-electric vehicle from Fiat and provides a raft of best-in-class features such as Autonomous Driving (ADAS) technologies, a variety of battery options and a substantial driving range of up to 199 miles – the longest range of any electric city car on the market today.

To put the New 500 even further at the forefront of customers’ minds, the car boasts 85kW fast charging, enabling the battery to reach 80 per cent range in just 30 minutes and, more impressively, 30 miles in around five minutes.

The judging panel, consisting of founder and CEO, Ginny Buckley, Nicki Shields, Tom ‘Wookie’ Ford, Tom Barnard, Mike Askew and Tomi Adebayo represents one of the most experienced and knowledgeable teams of electric car reviewers in the business.

Ginny Buckley, Founder and CEO, Electrifying.com said, “The Fiat 500 electric brings affordable electric chic to the city car market. It looks great and is good to drive, but most of all we love the choice. There are two battery pack options and hatchback or cabrio body styles. It’s a small car which costs buttons to run but is stylish enough to be a fashion accessory”.

Nicki Shields, Associate Editor, Electrifying.com added, “Fiat’s reinvention of the 500 as an electric car is a genius move. It retains all the retro chic you’d expect but adds in the very latest technology. It’s affordable too, and the electric range on top versions embarrasses most rivals. I also love the fact you can get a convertible”.

The New Fiat 500 is available to order now priced from £20,495 OTR (inc. PiCG) visit www.fiat.co.uk for more information or to find the nearest retailer.