Japan is a country with a rich history and culture that dates back thousands of years. Japan is adored all around the world. It is a very unique country with beautiful landscapes and architecture. Japan is most definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, on people’s to-visit list. And, whether you want to learn Japanese so you can visit Japan, or just simply want to add it to your list of fluent languages, look no further than this page. This page will hope to offer you a few new, amusing ways to learn Japanese that you may not have ever considered before.

Online Programs

Online programs are potentially one of the most widely used methods of learning a new language and Japanese is not excluded from that. The difficulty with this method lies in deciding which of the top programs to learn Japanese that you want to use. They all come with their own advantages and their own disadvantages. The biggest advantage that anyone can derive from these programs is that they come in many different skill levels, from beginner to intermediate, to expert. This allows you to learn more effectively and maneuver between levels to test out your Japanese. They can also be very interactive and very fun.

Watch Japanese TV

Watching Japanese television with the subtitles on is another of the most effective and fun ways that you can learn any language. One of the main reasons that a lot of young people want to learn Japanese is so that they can understand anime cartoons; they will be delighted to know then, that by turning subtitles on and listening to what they are saying, you can learn the language. You want to train your ears to get used to the language so you can determine specific words amidst a sentence.

Magazines and Newspapers

Many Japanese teachers recommend reading newspapers to learn the characters and sentence structure of the Japanese language. For younger people or those who want to have fun, rather than reading a newspaper, read a manga comic. These comics are very popular in the west and are a feature of many comic book stores all over Europe and North America. You can begin to recognize the individual characters and how they fit into sentences by reading these magazines and graphic novels. It is a really fun and unique way to learn.

Talk to Yourself

There’s nothing wrong with talking to yourself! If you are trying to learn Japanese and have got a basic understanding of the language, you can begin talking to yourself to help learn more. Talking to yourself in Japanese will help you to solve problems you may be having with pronunciation, sentence structure, and what words mean. Talking to yourself is, with all languages, one of the best, most effective, and funniest ways to learn. Try standing in your bathroom and talking to yourself in the mirror for a hilarious learning experience – be sure to do your best Japanese accent, too!

Keep a Diary

Keeping a diary in Japanese will help you to write and understand the script and characters. When you are learning a language, it can be very easy to skip the script and learn from transliterations. This, unfortunately, is not the best way to learn and can, in fact, hinder your progress as you begin to develop in the language and become fluent. Learning the script is essential should you want to achieve full proficiency. Keeping a diary in Japanese and writing down your thoughts will help you to understand the language a lot easier and you will be better equipped to form sentences and write the written form of the language which may be necessary on forms or documentation.

Forums

Online forums are a great place to learn and you can meet awesome new people who share your love for everything Japanese. There are many only forums that you can use to help you learn Japanese. Many of these forums also have chat rooms where you can connect with other people learning the language for the first time as well. Japanese forums exist in abundance largely because of, as aforementioned, the popularity of manga comics and anime cartoons in the west. They are found literally everywhere, and most established forums and chat sites have their own Japanese sections catering to people who share an interest in the language. While this may seem an obvious addition, it is important to mention, never meet anybody from a chat room and keep your relationship solely online for safety purposes.

Now you know six ways to learn Japanese that are fun, informative, and helpful. Learning Japanese is awesome and can open up many doors and provide infinite opportunities for you in the country. Happy learning hito!