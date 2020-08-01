Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, is upgrading its X45, X46 and X47 services that soar through red kite country, serving Consett, Rowlands Gill, Metrocentre and Newcastle, with buses running directly up to every 10 minutes.

The services, which support the region’s recovery from lockdown, are the latest to join Go North East’s premium X-lines brand, that take the route you would in your car and are instantly recognisable with their striking gold colour scheme.

These upgraded double-deck buses offer more space on board and also come with free Wi-Fi, USB charging, next-stop audio-visual announcements and tables on the upper-deck.

These modern, environmentally friendly buses will be complemented by the arrival of six brand-new state-of-the-art buses soon, which were ordered prior to the UK lockdown, and also feature all the latest onboard creature comforts.

Go North East has ensured that the red kite is still pride of place, featuring prominently on the outside of the buses and includes fun facts about red kites on the inside, as well as promotion of the red kite trail along the route which the company has promoted over the years alongside the Friends of Red Kites.

The company has additionally introduced a range of flexible tickets called Flexi 5 to help those working part-time or sharing time between home working and offices catering for the flexible style of working the region is seeing at the moment.

Go North East’s commercial director, Stephen King, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing the next instalment of our new high-standard X-lines buses on our services between Consett and Newcastle. Operating direct down the Derwent Valley and red kite country, they also offer the perfect way to head out along the Derwent Walk.

“This is the continuation of us reinvigorating, improving and investing in our network of fast and direct bus links to key towns and cities across our region support the region’s economy as we back on our feet after lockdown.

“With great value fares and buses that are clean, safe and comfortable, this is a great time to give the bus a try.”

To find out more about Go North East and to view the latest information, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.