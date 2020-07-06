Durham City’s leading law firm, Swinburne Maddison LLP (Swinburne Maddison) has extended its award-winning Dispute Resolution team with the appointment of Solicitor, Lewis Brown.

Returning to his North East roots, Lewis joined Swinburne Maddison from a law firm in South Yorkshire. With experience representing both individuals and businesses across a wide range of dispute resolution matters, he will enhance the range of legal support already on offer in the team and help to further consolidate the firm’s prominent position in the marketplace.

Speaking about his appointment, Lewis said: “I am very excited to be continuing my legal career back in the North East and to be doing so at one of the region’s fastest growing law firms. The Dispute Resolution team has an excellent reputation and Swinburne Maddison is known for its client-centred ethos and creative, practical approach to all matters. I can’t wait to get started and play my part in its future growth.”

Jonathan Moreland, Partner and Head of the Dispute Resolution team, commented: “It is a real pleasure to welcome Lewis to the team. He is a huge talent and will no doubt prove himself to be a great asset as we continue to adapt to the new circumstances which the past few months have thrown at us and support our clients through this challenging period.”

The firm also celebrates the promotion of Family solicitor, Catherine Lowther, to the position of Associate and the appointment of three new Managing Associates across the firm: Sharney Randhawa (Employment), Nadine Walton (Private Client) and Abigail Zuk (Dispute Resolution).

All three of our new Managing Associates have enjoyed success at the firm in recent years and their new role recognises their seniority and experience and will involve the trio in matters of compliance, staff training, policy development and mentoring junior staff. Each is imperative to the implementation of business development initiatives as well as the fostering and development of client relationships.

Commenting on the promotions, Partner, Victoria Walton said: “In these uncertain times, it is more important to us than ever that we show our commitment to our staff and have a strong team of lawyers behind us as we guide our clients through the challenging months ahead. We know that our new Associate and Managing Associates will embrace this next step in their career and we look forward to seeing where it takes them.”