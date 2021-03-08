NewcastleGateshead Initiative, the tourism and inward investment agency responsible for promoting NewcastleGateshead on a national and international stage, has strengthened its team with the appointment of a Head of Strategic Partnerships, a new role for the organisation.

Alys Dunn, who took up the position last month, will lead on a programme of strategic partnerships that will support NGI’s wider organisational ambitions. She will work to identify, develop and retain a portfolio of key partners and ambassadors that will help drive economic development and further position Newcastle and Gateshead as an international destination of choice, inspiring people to visit, and to live, learn, work, and invest in the region.

With over 17 years’ experience in partnership and business development roles in London, the Middle East and the North East, including posts at digital marketing agency Mediaworks and Newcastle University, Alys will use her extensive experience to further strengthen relationships and foster greater collaboration with regional partners.

On her appointment, Alys said:

“As a proud ‘adopted Geordie’, having lived and worked in London and Dubai for over 12 years prior to making the move to the North East, I am excited that this role gives me the unique opportunity to contribute to the region’s economic development – something that is needed now more than ever.

“Newcastle, Gateshead and the wider region have so much to offer. With vibrant city-life, amazing countryside in all directions and people that are so warm and passionate about the North East, there’s a lot to love about the place. Partnerships are a two-way street and I look forward to getting to know our partners, so together we can maximise the profile and development of our fantastic region.”

Sarah Green, Chief Executive of NGI said:

“We are delighted to have Alyss on board to join our mission to inspire people to visit the region, to host business events here, to live and learn here and to invest or bring their business here, supporting growth and employment.

“Alys joins our senior management team with a strong track record and vast experience in managing programmes of strategic partnerships. Collaboration will be critical to restarting our city and rebuilding our economy post Covid and we will be working closely with our 170 public and private sector partners to enable our region to build back stronger.”