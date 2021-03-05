Ford is introducing a new seven-speed automatic transmission option for electrified EcoBoost Hybrid powertrains that will for the first time enable drivers who want an automatic gearbox to reduce their CO 2 emissions and save money using Ford’s 48-volt mild hybrid technology.1

Available on Puma and Fiesta 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid, the seven-speed automatic can make driving less demanding – particularly in city driving and stop-start traffic. In addition, fast, seamless gearchanges complement the hybrid powertrain’s electrically-boosted performance to further enhance the fun to drive experience.

Ford’s EcoBoost Hybrid technology uses a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) to recover energy usually lost during braking and coasting and charge a 48‑volt lithium-ion battery pack. The BISG also acts as a motor, integrating with the engine to provide torque assistance that can enhance fuel efficiency or performance, depending on the driving scenario.

Torque supplementation

Torque supplementation uses the BISG to increase the total torque available from the powertrain by up to 20 Nm, for more responsive in-gear acceleration.

In-gear acceleration for Puma 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid 125 PS seven-speed automatic is improved by up to almost 4 per cent compared with than the non-hybrid variant

Puma 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid 155 PS seven-speed automatic accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds

In Sport Drive Mode, the Puma EcoBoost Hybrid automatic gearbox holds lower gears for sportier responses

Triple-downshifts enable faster overtaking when drivers request maximum acceleration

The seven-speed automatic gearbox offers manual gear selection, with sporty paddle-shifters for Puma ST-Line X and ST-Line Vignale models

Torque substitution

Torque substitution uses the BISG to provide up to 24 Nm of extra torque – reducing the amount of work required by the engine for improved fuel efficiency. The seven-speed automatic EcoBoost Hybrid combination is particularly well-suited to city driving, where frequent stop-start driving allows regular capturing and re-deployment of energy.

Puma EcoBoost Hybrid and Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid seven-speed automatic models are anticipated to improve CO 2 emissions by up to more than 5 per cent compared with the 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol equivalents (WLTP).

The seven-speed automatic transmission can help keep the hybrid engine at the optimum rpm for efficiency

Shifting to automatic

Pairing the dual-clutch transmission with a hybrid powertrain brings the advantages of both technologies to the customer, as well as increasing the availability of fuel-saving hybrid powertrains to people who want an automatic transmission.

Automatic appeal:

The seven-speed automatic transmission’s dual-clutch architecture delivers seamless acceleration with smooth gear changes

Automatic transmissions can be particularly beneficial for drivers with restricted mobility

Two pedal operation requires fewer driver inputs, particularly in city driving scenarios

Electrifying line-up

The Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid and Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid are two of 17 electrified vehicles Ford is introducing in Europe before the end of this year.

Enhanced driver assistance tech

The seven-speed automatic transmission enables additional technology in combination with EcoBoost Hybrid efficiency for the first time, including:

Stop & Go functionality for Adaptive Cruise control, 2 which can bring the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic and automatically pull away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds

Remote Start, via the FordPass app 3

Quote

“Adding the option of our seven-speed automatic transmission for EcoBoost Hybrid is another step in our mission to make electrification accessible to all our customers.”

Roelant de Waard, general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe.