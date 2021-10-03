Dynamic performer: New footage shows the fastest and most powerful Land Rover filming a key sequence in No Time To Die

New footage shows the fastest and most powerful Land Rover filming a key sequence in No Time To Die At the double: Two Range Rover Sport SVRs take part in an epic all-terrain chase, led by Oscar®-winning special effects and action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould

Two Range Rover Sport SVRs take part in an epic all-terrain chase, led by Oscar®-winning special effects and action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould Stealth and capability: Film specification includes Eiger Grey paintwork, optional Carbon Pack and Narvik Black 22-inch alloys with all-terrain tyres

Film specification includes Eiger Grey paintwork, optional Carbon Pack and Narvik Black 22-inch alloys with all-terrain tyres Get the look: Choose a No Time To Die specification Range Rover Sport SVR on the Land Rover configurator

Choose a No Time To Die specification Range Rover Sport SVR on the Land Rover configurator No Time To Die: New Bond film is released in cinemas globally from September 30 2021

New Bond film is released in cinemas globally from September 30 2021 Watch the behind the scenes film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aWxFMshOM4

Tuesday 14 September 2021, Whitley, UK – The Range Rover Sport SVR goes off-road to pursue James Bond in the latest behind-the-scenes glimpse of No Time To Die, in cinemas from September 30.

The action vehicles and stunt professionals on the new James Bond film pushed the most powerful Land Rover ever made to extremes. A new video gives a taste of the high-speed action as the team explain why Range Rover SVR was perfect for the job.

The chase sequence puts the luxury performance SUV in the midst of the action, led by Oscar®-winning special effects and action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould and stunt coordinator Lee Morrison.

Lee Morrison, stunt co-ordinator, said: “I was really keen to shoot a Bond chase sequence off-road, in a really challenging environment and the Range Rover Sport SVR was the perfect choice for this part of the story. We shoot everything for real so we’ve pushed it to the absolute maximum and the pursuit promises to be one of the memorable set-piece moments of the film.”

The Range Rover Sport SVR takes luxury performance to new heights with enhanced driving dynamics and a powerful 575HP supercharged V8 engine, making it the perfect choice for the role. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds (0-60mph in 4.3 seconds) and has a top speed of 283km/h (176mph), making it the fastest ever Land Rover.

The SVRs used in No Time To Die feature the same specially tuned suspension as production models devised by engineers at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations to deliver more responsive handling and tighter body control without compromising comfort.

The pair of Eiger Grey models are fitted with Gloss Black 22-inch alloy wheels and the optional Carbon Pack, which includes Gloss Carbon Fibre front fender vents, lower bumper intakes, grille and mirrors. The optional lightweight SVR Carbon Fibre vented bonnet features a body coloured finish in No Time To Die, but can also be specified with an exposed carbon fibre centre section.

Customers can now replicate the No Time To Die specification using the following link – Configurator

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand and Jaguar and Land Rover Marketing Operations Director said:

“The Range Rover Sport SVRs in No Time To Die strike a unique mix of stealth and performance. Now you can replicate this combination and celebrate the release of the 25th Bond film with a single click on the Land Rover configurator.”

The Range Rover, the original luxury SUV, made its world premiere in 1970. Since then the family has grown to include the Range Rover Sport, Evoque and Velar. No Time To Die will also feature a Range Rover Classic alongside three Defenders and a Series III Land Rover.

Land Rover has a long-standing partnership with EON Productions and James Bond films, which began in 1983 when a Range Rover Convertible appeared in Octopussy. Most recently, in 2015 the Range Rover Sport starred in major action sequences in SPECTRE.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for the fifth and final time as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007. The film will be released in cinemas from September 30 2021 in the UK through Universal Pictures International and in the US on October 8 2021, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) through their United Artists Releasing banner.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is priced from £99,620 in the UK. To configure and order yours online, visit: www.landrover.co.uk/RangeRoverSport