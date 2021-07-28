Following the adoption of new articles, Cascade Cash Management is delighted to unveil three new directors appointed to the Board, who are all perfectly positioned to take the company onto its next stage of exciting development to scale and grow.

MD, Dr Emma Black, can now welcome all three to the company including the new Chair of the board, Andrew Marsh. Andrew is joined by Non-Executive Directors, Stella Smith and Ian Morl.

Andrew is chair of Vistage for the North East and Northumberland, NED for numerous businesses and charities, and a successful entrepreneur in his own right. He brings a wealth of experience at the highest level to the board table, from both the private and public sectors, including the provision of services and platforms to the Financial Services sector along with over 25 years’ experience in managing director roles for manufacturing, engineering and technology companies. He is a renowned specialist in business transformation, with an impressive track record of creating sustainable growth. On joining Cascade, he said:

“Emma and the team are on an important track now to make the company more accessible, expand their services and reach; and invest in development of the financial technology platform to keep them ahead of the industry. It is an exciting time, but it is intense, and the team need the support of an experienced board who have the right combined skillset to support the next phase. I am looking forward to guiding Cascade through the opportunities that will arise and seeing the company go from strength to strength.”

Cascade allows independent and unbiased cash solutions for a range of client types meaning savers don’t have to choose only one bank, with all institutions accessed quickly and easily, daily. The service is the only one of its kind that tracks every bank and building society in the market – this data affords clients the best possible outcome from cash.

Stella Smith is also excited to get the opportunity to work with Emma and Cascade, a company she says is already incredible and in years to come will be even more special.

The owner of technology wellbeing company pirkx, Stella sits on several boards following her successful career in Financial Services. She has board level advisory expertise spanning alternative investments, technology, financial markets and services together with private enterprise. Prior to founding pirkx, Stella was Chief Investment Officer at CWB Group, Senior Investment Director at Alternative Investment Specialist, Ingenious, and Director, Retail and Private Wealth, at HBOS Treasury. Stella joined HBOS from Lloyds TSB Financial Markets and the majority of her early career was in private banking at C. Hoare & Co. Now working with people like Charlotte Church on the Awen project, as well as being a Board Member for Robert F Kennedy Human Rights UK,

Stella is passionate about diversity. She said:

“Between my current commitments and Pirkx, I wasn’t looking for another role, but on speaking with Emma over the course of the last year, I knew I had to be involved with Cascade. It’s a great opportunity!

“Like me, Cascade is passionate about getting the right results for consumers – I love the story of Cascade and the promise it holds for the future. Emma is also an impressive individual and I can clearly see where I can add value to both her own experience and her business.”

Ian Morl qualified as a Chartered Accountant in London with a large firm which became part of Arthur Andersen in the early 1980s. On qualifying he moved into corporate finance and joined Touche Ross, now Deloitte, working on a variety of transactions including Stock Exchange Listings, acquisitions, management buyouts and forensic accounting investigations. Subsequently, he became Finance Director for a number of private equity investments in different sectors. These roles were heavily focussed on maximising shareholder value and involved the completion of multiple acquisitions and exits. In 2003, Ian moved to the North East and since then he has worked as Finance Director for a large complex family business and for companies which he has owned jointly with his business partner, Bryan Irving. He currently jointly owns an electrical engineering business in Hull, which manufactures bespoke control panels. Ian said:

“The Cascade team help clients complete onboarding paperwork for each bank and building society selected for savers over £100,000. Savers can then use the online portal to view their savings in one convenient place, with the dedicated support of Cascade personnel. Clients include individuals, companies and charities. Partners of the service include IFA’s, solicitors, attorneys and accountants, many who self-brand the product for presentation to their own clients so my experience will help shape a direction that will build on current successes in future years.”

Emma, who leads an 11 strong team at Cascade and has a strong focus on customer care, and on doing well to do good in the community, said:

“I am thrilled to have the calibre of Andrew, Stella and Ian join the board at this exciting time for the company. Already we are seeing a unique dynamic with positive debates in board meetings which is so healthy and constructive – I have the utmost confidence that we have the best people in the best seats and a strong board now in place!”

More information on Cascade and its services are available at www.cascade.co.uk