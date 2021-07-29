The latest phase of a £9.4m contemporary living complex in Northumberland has been completed with eight new bungalows ready to welcome new owners.

North East housing association, Bernicia, is currently developing Rosebrough in Cramlington with 60 high quality homes for mature people. It comprises of 48 self-contained apartments for rent, four Tyneside flats and eight bungalows.

Gateshead-based contractor, Tolent, is delivering the scheme on behalf of Bernicia.

It has formally handed over the keys to the eight new, shared ownership, two-bedroom bungalows, all now reserved and ready to welcome new owners. The buyers purchased their plots off plan, choosing their kitchen and bathroom design with optional upgrades so it met their exact specifications.

The bungalows are part of the Rosebrough development sited in the heart of Cramlington.

Michael Farr, Bernicia Executive Director of Assets and Growth, said: “This high-quality Bernicia development is specifically designed with the long-term living needs of people aged 55 and over in mind.

“The new bungalows are finished to the highest standard, located within yards of the Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington train station and served by excellent bus links.

“They offer a superb quality of life for mature people in a highly popular area, offering quality homes in communities people want to live in.”

Ian Avis, construction manager for Tolent, added: “It is a pleasure to walk around the site and showcase the progress the team have made.

“The bungalows have been delivered to an exceptional quality and the team are now concentrating on delivering the contemporary living complex to the same high standards. We look forward to handing over this development later in the year.”

Apartments are available to rent at Rosebrough. The two-bedroom properties have fully equipped modern kitchens complete with white goods with shower room and underfloor heating

More information about Rosebrough and to apply for an apartment here: https://www.bernicia.com/rosebrough/