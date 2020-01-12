If you’re looking for a statement-making laptop that combines a high performance computing experience with stylish looks to match, look no further than the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. It’s the thinnest Chromebook ever and comes in eye-catching colors of Fiesta Red and polished Mercury Gray.

This Chromebook helps you get work done. The built-in stylus can be used to sketch out beautiful artwork and take quick handwritten notes. If you need to edit documents, there’s Google Docs as well as Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint. And the Google Assistant will get you from “I want to do this” to “it’s done!” quickly.

There’s also plenty here to help you wind down. The ultra crisp 4K AMOLED display gives you a cinema quality viewing experience right at your desk. The Ambient EQ feature automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature levels based on the lighting around you, so whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game, the display will be easy on your eyes no matter where you are.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available for purchase in the U.S. by the end of March and will be priced at $999.99.