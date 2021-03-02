New Citroën C4 and ë-C4 officially launch in the UK today – Monday 15 February, 2021.

Commercial launch celebrated with a live broadcast at 7.00pm on 15 February across the brand’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Broadcast hosted by Ellie Rodgers, Citroën UK’s New C4 product presenter. Link to the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/4999610293444023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAD8TW4gU0Q In line with other selected Citroën models, retail orders for New C4 and ë-C4 currently attract a five year warranty*, with ë-C4 buyers also receiving a free Pod Point 7kW home charger.*

Citroën UK’s ‘Virtual Showroom’ is now showcasing New C4, allowing customers to engage in live product walk-around presentations and Q&A’s, in the comfort of their own home.

New Citroën C4 and ë-C4 are available to configure and order online now via Citroën Store.

Monday 15 February is the date of the UK commercial launch of New Citroën C4 and ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric, which are set to shake up the compact hatchback segment. New C4 and ë-C4 exceed C-Hatch customer expectations by offering a 100% electric, petrol or Diesel powertrains all within one body style, without having to compromise on practicality or design.

To celebrate the launch of New C4 and ë-C4, Citroën UK is hosting a live show on Monday 15 February at 7.00pm. Ellie Rodgers, Citroën UK’s expert New C4 and ë-C4 product presenter, will host the show, with simultaneous broadcast across Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. The broadcast is designed to further raise awareness of this exciting new addition to the Citroën range by providing an in-depth look at the model line-up.

The commercial launch date also sees the UK premiere of a new TV advertising campaign, entitled ‘Oh Happy Day’. The premise of the campaign sees New C4 crossing past eras, showing Citroën’s previous hatchbacks, illustrating happy moments of mobility and freedom engraved in the collective imagination. Participants start singing ‘Oh Happy Day’ as New C4 – which is also available with a 100% electric powertrain – drives by, opening the way to the future. This new TV advertising campaign will feature across UK linear TV, VOD (video-on-demand) services and digital channels including YouTube.

New C4 and ë-C4 draw on Citroën’s rich and long experience in the compact car segment with nearly 12,500,000 compact models sold over 93 years – the very first generation C4 in 1928, Ami 6 and Ami 8, GS and GSA, BX, ZX, Xsara, C4 (2004 and 2010 generations) and C4 Cactus.

In addition to some of the brand’s iconic compact models, viewers of the TV commercial will also notice the appearance of several other iconic Citroën models in both the 30 and 60 second edits.

The commercial launch coincides with deliveries of vehicles to dealerships, with customers able to ‘Click and Collect’ their New C4 or ë-C4, where regulations allow** or arrange home delivery, where available. Retail customers ordering online, or from selected retailers, will benefit from a free five year transferable warranty, over and above all other launch offers, like the free Pod Point 7kW home charger for customers ordering New ë-C4.

During these unprecedented times, Citroën UK has rapidly increased its online presence to make the purchase experience of vehicles like New C4 and ë-C4 as seamless as possible. Citroën UK now offers customers the opportunity to complete their entire purchase, exclusively and simply, from the comfort of their own home – from browsing the website and using the car configurator, to personalising their finance options, valuing their part exchange, selecting their preferred retailer, and placing an order online. The entire process can be completed in 20-30 minutes through a dedicated web portal, with experts on hand via phone, email and live chat to help guide customers through the process.

To enable customers to have the most informed purchase experience remotely, Citroën UK has also launched a ‘Virtual Showroom’ service, offering a detailed live walk-around of key models, including New C4. With this service, buyers can book live product tours via the web portal, during which an expert Product Presenter will use the latest video technology to introduce the vehicle and answer any questions over a secure video link. The vehicles are displayed in a bespoke showroom viewing area fitted with high-definition cameras.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said: “Monday 15 February marks a significant day for Citroën in the UK, with our long established presence in the C-segment made apparent in our latest advertising campaign. The launch of New C4 and ë-C4 continue our strategy of offering the power of choice, whereby customers choose the model they desire and then decide on the powertrain best suited to their needs.

“We are going through unprecedented times currently, but the measures we have put in place both online and with our retailer network, make the purchase experience with New C4 and ë-C4 as seamless as is currently possible.”

* Retail customers only, purchasing online and at selected retailers. Offer excludes Motability, Fleet and Business sales channels.

**Click and Collect, and home delivery services available in England, Scotland and Wales (in line with current legislation). Home delivery services only available in Northern Ireland.

