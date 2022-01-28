Citroën UK opens order books for new flagship – New C5 X.

New Citroën C5 X introduces a bold crossover design, combining the modernity and appeal of an SUV, the elegance and status of a saloon, and the versatility and practicality of a station wagon.

Efficient Plug-in Hybrid powertrain delivers zero-emissions range of up to 34 miles (WLTP) and 225hp.

Pricing for New C5 X starts at £26,490 MRRP OTR, with first customer deliveries from late spring 2022.

For more information and to reserve New C5 X, please click this link

Citroën UK has today opened its order books for New C5 X – the brand’s new flagship with a bold crossover design. New Citroën C5 X cleverly combines the modernity and appeal of an SUV, the elegance and status of a saloon, and the versatility and practicality of a station wagon. Available with efficient petrol and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains, prices for New C5 X start from just £26,490 OTR. First customer deliveries are expected late spring 2022.

New C5 X is both a celebration of Citroën’s past, and a look into the future for the brand. A new flagship model for Citroën, C5 X incorporates design features from iconic models, such as the DS, CX, and XM, into a new silhouette that sits at the pinnacle of Citroën’s current product portfolio.

In addition to its head-turning looks, New C5 X offers unrivalled comfort thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® Programme, featuring Citroën Advanced Comfort® Active Suspension and Advanced Comfort® seats, while serenity inside is assured by the multitude of driver safety aids and new 12-inch HD touchscreen with natural voice recognition.

New C5 X is available with a choice of three trim levels ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’, each with the option of Plug-in Hybrid or petrol power.

NEW C5 X: UNMISTAKABLY CITROËN

Inspired by the CXperience concept car, as well as XM and CX, New C5 X is unmistakably a Citroën. The new chevron badging, with flowing LED daylight running lights, helps to emphasise the clamshell design of the bonnet from the front, while the entire vehicle profile has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. New C5 X models feature 19-inch alloy wheels that help improve aerodynamic efficiency, while low rolling resistance tyres further improve fuel economy.

Measuring 4.8m long, 1.5m tall and 2.0m wide, New C5 X is available with a choice of six metallic and pearlescent body colours – Perla Nera Black, Amazonite Grey, Platinum Grey, Cumulus Grey, Magnetic Blue and Pearl White.

Inside, Citroën has worked hard to ensure New C5 X is all about serenity. The ‘lounge-like’ interior is enhanced thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® Programme, with all models boasting Citroën Advanced Comfort® Suspension and Advanced Comfort® seats as standard.

New C5 X also debuts Citroën’s enhanced infotainment system. An ultra-wide, 12-inch HD touchscreen with ambient backlighting is home to ‘My Citroën Drive Plus’, which has been designed with optimum ergonomic efficiency and the ultimate in smartphone compatibility – with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto standard across the range. Users can customise their preferred shortcuts as key functions, whilst setting their own user profile and preferred screen ambiance. A new head-up display system adds to the user-friendly nature of the car and helps to improve safety and driver comfort.

Rear passenger space has been significantly improved over the previous generation C5, with New C5 X featuring six centimetres more legroom, with the Advanced Comfort® seats further improving passenger comfort in the back. Boot space in New C5 X is ideal for families, with 545-litres of storage space for petrol variants and 485-litres for PHEV variants – extending to 1,640-litre and 1,580-litres respectively when the rear seats are folded down. Practicality is assured via a low loading sill for the boot and eight storage compartments positioned around the cabin.

COMFORT AT ALL TIMES

New C5 X enjoys the latest advancements in Citroën’s comfort innovations. All petrol models feature Citroën Advanced Comfort® Suspension, while the Plug-in Hybrid variants come with Citroën Advanced Comfort® Active Suspension.

Citroën Advanced Comfort® Suspension adds hydraulic stops to the suspension system, improving comfort when driving on uneven surfaces. The result is a ‘magic carpet’-like feeling when out on the open road.

Citroën Advanced Comfort® Active Suspension further improves on-board comfort by combining the hydraulic stops with a controlled suspension system and adaptive damping.

New C5 X benefits from Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats as standard, which feature 15mm more foam padding, providing more support on longer drives. An acoustically insulated windscreen is also standard across all New C5 X models, further reducing road noise in the cabin.

EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

From launch, customers have a choice of PureTech petrol or ultra-efficient Hybrid models featuring Citroën’s advanced Plug-in Hybrid technology. Petrol-powered variants are available with either a 1.2-litre PureTech 130, or the more powerful 1.6-litre PureTech 180 engine. All models sold exclusively with a smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Ideal for fleet and business users, New C5 X Hybrid models combine the PureTech 180 petrol engine with an 81.2kW electric motor and a 12.4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, for a combined power output of 225hp and 360Nm of torque. Capable of up to 34 miles in full-electric mode, New C5 X Hybrid models emit just 30g/km of CO 2 – making them eligible for an 11% Benefit-in-Kind taxation rate.

Hybrid variants come with three driving modes – Electric, Hybrid and Sport. Electric mode gives up to 34 miles of zero emissions range, while Hybrid offers the best of both worlds. Sport maximises performance from both the electric motor and the petrol engine. Drivers can also adjust the regenerative braking mode in New C5 X, while an ë-Save function allows drivers to reserve electric range for later in the journey – when arriving in city centres or urban areas, for example.

NEW C5 X MODEL RANGE

New C5 X is available in ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trim from launch with petrol and Hybrid powertrains, and prices starting from only £26,490 OTR for the lead-in ‘Sense Plus’ petrol model.

‘Sense Plus’ versions feature a wealth of standard equipment as standard, including 19-inch ‘Aero-X’ alloy wheels and LED headlights. Inside, ‘Sense Plus’ models boast an ‘Urban Grey’ ambiance, with part leather-effect covered Advanced Comfort® seats, whilst infotainment comes in the form of a 10-inch central touchscreen that incorporates Connected 3D Navigation, wireless smartphone mirroring functionality and a Hi-Fi speaker system. To aid parking, ‘Sense Plus’ models also feature front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera.

New C5 X Hybrid versions all come as standard with a 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger, a Mode 3 charging cable with a Type 2 connector, as well as remote temperature pre-conditioning. New C5 X Hybrid also introduces a custom user interface that helps drivers get the most out of the Hybrid system – showcasing remaining range and the driving mode in use. An elegant ‘frameless’ rear view mirror with electrochrome dimming – which reduces dazzle from vehicles at night – is also standard on all Hybrid variants.

‘Shine’ models add (over and above ‘Sense Plus’), stylish satin chrome trim on the rear bumper, while the interior features a ‘Metropolitan Grey’ ambience with black ‘Paloma’ leather and ‘Isabella’ black and ‘Nixon’ grey leather-effect Advanced Comfort® seats. The multi-function steering wheel is heated, while the door handles, front foot wells and driver instrument panel all feature subtle LED lighting.

Significantly, the 10-inch central touchscreen is upgraded to a 12-inch unit on ‘Shine’ models, while drivers also benefit from extended head-up display technology and wireless smartphone charging. Radar Controlled Active Safety Brake is also standard, helping improve safety still further.

Range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ versions then add extra tinted quarter-panel windows at the rear, with delicate detailing. Inside, ‘Shine Plus’ models sport a ‘Hype Black’ ambience, featuring black ‘Paloma’ leather with a perforated chevron design on the Advanced Comfort® seats. Both the driver and front passenger seats are electrically operated and heated, while comfort is further improved via acoustically insulated front and rear windows, along with a tinted gloss appearance. A motorised tailgate enhances convenience, while safety is assured via extended blind spot detection and Visiopark® 360 – featuring a 360-degree reversing camera.

NEW CITROËN C5 X RANGE & PRICING