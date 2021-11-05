New Citroën C5 X embodies the best of Citroën’s expertise in terms of well-being, harnessed to produce a grand tourer offering the ultimate in comfort.

From the amount of light in the cabin and the Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats that offer both soft and dynamic seating comfort, to the generous space for rear passengers – every effort has been made to create a relaxing experience on-board.

The roominess inside New C5 X, as well as the colours, the materials and the attention to detail, all contribute to a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

New C5 X Hybrid introduces Citroën Active Advanced Comfort® suspension, as standard.

This new suspension system features an ‘ultra-comfort’ setting, whilst providing driving pleasure thanks to active and continuous adjustments to filter out imperfections on the road.

The soothing experience on-board benefits from enhanced sound insulation, and New C5 X Hybrid goes even further, providing passengers with a quiet and smooth driving in full electric mode.

For more information about New Citroën C5 X, please click the following link

A worthy successor to Citroën grand tourers through the years, New Citroën C5 X channels all of the brand’s expertise to offer all occupants relaxing and stress-free journeys. Inside the passenger compartment, a warm, elegant, spacious and comfortable atmosphere immediately creates a sense of well-being that encourages long distance travel.

“At Citroën, well-being is primarily about the feeling you get from smooth and seamless driving. It is also expressed through the shapes, space, colours and materials used in the passenger compartment, which provide the feeling of travelling in a protective cocoon.”

Jean-Arthur Madelaine, Head of Citroën Interior Style

AS COMFORTABLE AS A LOUNGE

Roominess was one of Citroën’s main concerns when designing New C5 X. In the front, the uncluttered horizontal dashboard provides a vast and open living space. The generous and welcoming area in the back provides passengers with ample space for rest and relaxation. Vast amounts of rear legroom, ample width and generous headroom ensure that rear passengers are comfortable and can enjoy the journey. Particular attention has been paid to the comfort of the rear passenger located behind the front passenger seat. They have direct access to controls for the longitudinal adjustment and tilt of the front passenger seat, which are located within easy reach on the side of the front seat backrest.

New Citroën C5 X is fully aligned with the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, offering Advanced Comfort seats in the front and rear. This innovative system involves a high-density foam at each seat’s core and 15mm of thicker, textured foam on each seat’s surface. Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats provide visual comfort with their special padding, as well as dynamic comfort provided by the high-density foam core, and finally, ergonomic comfort thanks to multiple electric adjustments (longitudinal, backrest, height, tilt and lumbar), for the driver and the front passenger. The driver’s seat also offers a welcoming feature when entering the vehicle, as the seat automatically moves back for easier access, before returning to the stored driving position. The front seats are fitted with height and depth adjustable headrests for greater comfort. The front seats also come in heated, ventilated and massaging form. Advanced Comfort seats offer a feeling of well-being to both the front and rear passengers.

The passenger compartment also contains a large number of carefully designed storage compartments, for placing or storing away all those little everyday items. These include a glove compartment facing the front passenger, a storage compartment under the front central armrest with a ‘butterfly’ opening mechanism and another in front of the centre console fitted with a shutter (including wireless charging for smartphones). Elsewhere there is an open storage space in front of the central armrest, cup-holders in the centre console and in the central armrest for the rear seat passengers, plus generous door pockets with non-slip mats, and finally, seatback pockets on the back of the front seats, all help to provide ample storage on-board.

A SENSE OF DETAIL, EMPHASISING THE PLEASURE OF BEING IN THE PASSENGER COMPARTMENT

“My job is to provide all passengers with a unique Citroën experience. Every detail in the New C5 X passenger compartment is important.”

Jean-Arthur Madelaine

When passengers first step inside New C5 X, their immediate feeling is one of comfort and serenity. As customers then familiarise themselves with the car, they gradually discover small details that create new enchantment with every journey. The chevrons, a strong marker of the brand’s identity since its creation in 1919, are presented in numerous unique and refined details – in the form of a 3D ‘grain’ on the dashboard panel, superimposed on the wood-effect decoration, the stylised, continuous stitching featured on the top of the backrests and on the door panel inserts. The brand’s chevrons also appear in screen-printed form on the strips across the top of the backrests, are engraved on the main controls (air-conditioning knobs, automatic gearbox lever and radio controls), appear in the form of oversized chevrons on the bottom of the storage compartments, as well as perforations of the leather seats.

The passenger compartment is also decorated with touches of glossy black and satin chrome, reinforcing the refinement of the colours and materials used. All contact areas are soft and yielding, from the dashboard and the thermo-sealed door panel strips, to the armrests and the centre console design. Some surfaces have been designed for cushioned contact with knees and elbows.

AN IMMEDIATE FEELING OF BEING COCOONED

“Whether on business trips or personal journeys, everything in New C5 X has been designed to make life easier and to lighten the mental load on the driver and passengers.”

Jean-Arthur Madelaine

CITROËN (ACTIVE) ADVANCED COMFORT SUSPENSION: FILTER OUT BUMPS IN THE ROAD

New Citroën C5 X is equipped, as standard, with Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspension, a Citroën innovation that filters out road imperfections to ensures a smoother and more relaxed journey – as if you were on a ‘flying carpet’. By incorporating efficient double hydraulic cushions for both rebound and compression, New C5 X is able to deliver a very composed ride.

New C5 X Hybrid takes comfort even further with Citroën Active Advanced Comfort® suspension, offering continuous active control over the suspension system. New C5 X Hybrid offers maximum comfort to its occupants at all times, thanks to sensors that analyse the road surface to determine the firmness of the suspension settings for each wheel. Active suspension control reinforces the efficiency of the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® whilst reducing body roll and guaranteeing body support when carrying heavy loads. This technology ensures superior on-board comfort for all.

A BRIGHT INTERIOR INSULATED FROM EXTERNAL NOISE

“The very generous amount of light on-board New C5 X helps to make the interior most welcoming. The generous glasshouse around the car is also an invitation to enjoy the outside world, while being protected from noise pollution thanks to the enhanced soundproofing of the passenger compartment.”

Jean-Arthur Madelaine

Brightness inside New C5 X is enhanced by the 360-degree glasshouse around the car, including the rear quarter panel windows and a large glass sunroof (where specified). White ambient lighting (with adjustable intensity) highlights the interior and emphasises its sleek design. Some of the storage compartments are also illuminated – including the glove box, the boot and the centre console compartment, as well as the door handles and foot wells.

To further enhance on-board comfort and to make travelling in New C5 X as relaxing as possible, particular attention has been paid to the acoustics inside the car, with laminated front and rear windows providing exceptional acoustic insulation from outside noise. New C5 X offers the best acoustic comfort for occupants in its segment.

Once again, New Citroën C5 X Hybrid goes even further with its plug-in hybrid powertrain, allowing passengers to enjoy the pleasure of setting off and driving silently in 100% electric mode.

New C5 X Hybrid allows the majority of daily journeys (up to 34 miles) to be undertaken in electric mode, while offering the benefit of ë-comfort with a smooth and silent drive.

AN INTUITIVE AND ERGONOMIC DRIVING POSITION

In order to reduce the driver’s mental load and to ensure safer driving, New C5 X’s dashboard offers simple, intuitive and user-friendly interfaces. The central area of the dashboard contains a wide 12-inch touchscreen, offering an exceptional user experience and a high-definition display. As well as the 7-inch digital drivers cluster, the extended head-up display in front of the driver projects important driving information onto the windscreen, to ensure the driver’s eyes stay on the road at all times. The sense of safety is also reinforced by an infotainment system with natural voice recognition, allowing the driver to interact easily and naturally with the vehicle.

A message for those seeking comfort in their next new car: please be aware that New Citroën C5 X will open for orders in the coming months, with first vehicles arriving in UK showrooms during the first half of 2022.