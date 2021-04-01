North East technology specialist Advantex is sailing to success after completing a contract to provide new digital connectivity onboard Europe’s oldest floating warship.

The cable work by the Gateshead firm onboard HMS Trincomalee, which is the centrepiece of a popular maritime exhibition in Hartlepool, is part of new investment by the National Museum of the Royal Navy in technology to support the ongoing conservation of its exhibits.

The technology is being used to connect specialist sensors around the ship to monitoring equipment, enabling conservation officers to track and record potentially harmful rises in temperature and humidity levels. It also provides more reliable and secure connection to the internet for cash tills used during onboard weddings and corporate functions.

Built in Bombay in 1816, shortly after the end the Napoleonic war, HMS Trincomalee is a Royal Navy Leda-class sailing frigate that has also served as a training ship and now features as part of the National Historic Fleet, attracting thousands of visitors to Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience annually.

Phil George, the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s head of IT, said: “Advantex impressed with their positive response and understanding our unique requirements. They were sensitive to the conservation of the ship, delivering a high quality and cost-effective solution to meet our current and future needs.”

Currently employing 50 people and targeting a £6 million turnover in 2021, HMS Trincomalee is the latest contract for Follingsby Park-based Advantex, which continues to see success on the back of new product introductions, investment in a highly skilled workforce and planned strategic growth.

Stephen O’Connell, sales and marketing director, and a former Royal Marine said: “This is a very prestigious project for us, showcasing our skills and expertise in delivering challenging and complex IT installations.

“We are very proud of our North East origins and it is great to see this type of work being serviced by a company based in the region. I have a personal pride in this work with my former connections to the Royal Navy.”