Dacia reveals the New Duster Commercial, the second time the tough off-roader has been expertly converted to a practical, professional LCV

Based on the award-winning Duster SUV, the Commercial brings even greater flexibility and capability to the Dacia range

Simple line-up offers Essential and Comfort specifications, with efficient TCe petrol or Blue dCi diesel engines available on each trim

Four-wheel drive availability brings unrivalled rugged ability in this area of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market

Fuss-free specifications include just three extras to choose from on each model: metallic paint, European mapping upgrade and a spare wheel

Practical load area offers up to 1.5 cubic metres of cargo volume, fitted with load compartment cover, flat load floor, fixed rear windows and security alarm

On sale now with prices starting from £15,309 OTR

The tough Duster’s strong set of capabilities are already well known, with loyal customers and multiple award wins for the UK’s favourite Dacia. Now, things have been taken to the next level with the introduction of the New Duster Commercial.

Based on the passenger version of Dacia’s award-winning Duster SUV, the LCV version brings a compelling new offering to new van customers by offering typical Dacia quality and value built in. Offering a rugged and go-anywhere, do-anything character, and a practical cargo area offering 1.5 cubic metres of load space.

The Duster Commercial also benefits from the same generous specification as the passenger model. Available in a choice of Essential and Comfort trim levels, engine options include strong and efficient TCe petrols and Blue dCi diesels. The diesel version is available with two- or four-wheel drive making it the van for all seasons, all situations and all trades.

Spacious and practical cargo area

To become a commercial vehicle, each Duster van is expertly converted by Renault Tech at the factory, removing the rear seats to open up as much cargo space as possible leaving an entirely flat floor with no awkward loading lip from the tailgate.

The floor is fitted on site and is completely flat with a carpet cover. As part of the van conversion kit, the Duster Commercial also features a useful bulkhead with load stop to safely separate the front passengers from the load area, four handy lashing hooks and a removable load cover up to the window line. The regular parcel shelf remains in place, but the new extra load cover fills the gap to ensure a full cover for the whole load bay, both of which are easily removed to fit in bigger, bulkier items.

Most importantly, the space on offer in the cargo area is incredibly generous, with up to 1.5 cubic metres of volume available, taking full advantage of the Duster’s spacious and practical off-road body style. The maximum load length in the load bay is 1,557mm, while maximum load width measures 1,247mm on four-wheel drive.

To boost security, all Duster Commercials have fixed rear windows and an opaque film to restrict the view into the load area, plus an alarm to give even greater reassurance.

The Duster’s off-road ride height also means it’s perfect for loading heavy and awkward items without the need to reach down low into the load bay, which can accommodate a payload of up to 492kg.

Tough and assertive exterior design

From the outside, the Duster Commercial is just like any other Duster model: tough and rugged with an assertive personality.

Based on the standard passenger SUV, the Duster Commercial benefits from the same striking exterior design features, including the full range of metallic paint options, smart alloy wheels and sturdy and resilient off-road look that’s been at the heart of the Duster’s global sales success.

Its distinctive LED lighting signature at the front is complemented by Dacia’s recognisable stacked square rear light detail ensuring the Duster has a unique presence on the road. The black wheel arch trims give the Duster its chunky and durable presence while skid plates at the front and rear ensure it is prepared for more adventurous journeys by offering ultimate protection.

Engines and driving

Dacia’s simplicity shines through with the engine range available for the Duster Commercial. The most up-to-date petrol and diesel engines come in both specifications, so buyers can simply pick and choose the exact version that’s best suited to them.

Two petrol engines are available – the TCe 90 and TCe 130 – both in 4×2 application with front-wheel drive. The diesel option is the Blue dCi 115, available in a choice of 4×2 or 4×4, the latter of which is best suited to those needing unlock the full potential of the Duster’s rugged capabilities. All models are fitted with a six-speed manual transmission.

The TCe 90 offers 90hp and 160Nm of torque with up to 45.6mpg (WLTP), making it the perfect option for shorter journeys around town while offering the maximum payload of up to 492kg. Every other engine offers a maximum payload of up to 486kg. The more powerful TCe 130 produces 130hp and 240Nm of torque and a 10.6-second zero to 62mph time. It also returns up to 45.6mpg.

Both Blue dCi diesel options produce 115hp and 260Nm of torque, offering the strongest pulling power of all Duster Commercials, and up to 57.7mpg for the two-wheel drive version and CO 2 emissions as low as 128g/km. All engines are fully compliant with Euro 6D Full emissions regulations.

Stop&Start – which automatically turns the engine off at a standstill – is standard on all Duster Commercial models to reduce emissions and boost efficiency, keeping all-important running costs to a minimum.

Model Maximum power (hp) Torque (Nm) Acceleration (0-62mph) Top speed (mph) CO2 emissions (g/km) MPG (WLTP) OTR price TCe 90 4×2 90 160 13.51 103 141 45.6 £15,309 TCe 130 4×2 130 240 10.6 120 141-142 45.6 £16,929 Blue dCi 115 4×2 115 260 10.3 113 128-129 57.6 £17,409 Blue dCi 115 4×4 115 260 10.3 108 143 51.3 £19,689



Comfortable and well-equipped interior

Inside the Duster Commercial, drivers benefit from the same supportive and sturdy interior accommodating a generous list of standard equipment and plenty of room.

Comfortable seats with dense foam offer a supportive seat for all journeys, while Dacia’s simple touchscreen media system is within easy reach, along with high-quality controls for the heating and ventilation.

The Duster’s raised 4×4 body means drivers also benefit from a commanding view of the road in all conditions, and a fully adjustable steering wheel and seat for the perfect driving position for any driver.

Trim specifications

The Duster Commercial is available in two specifications shared with the passenger Duster: Essential and Comfort. Both versions bring the perfect blend of equipment and value to Dacia customers wanting the right tool for the job.

As standard the Duster Commercial Essential features 16-inch steel wheels, body-coloured front and rear bumpers, roof bars with “Duster” inscription, air conditioning, electric front windows, height-adjustable driver’s seat, DAB radio with fingertip controls, Bluetooth phone connectivity and USB connection.

Opting for the Comfort specification adds 16-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, satin chrome exterior detail to the roof bars, door mirrors and skid plates, darkened rear glass, body-coloured door handles and heated, electrically adjustable door mirrors.

The technology gets a boost with Comfort spec too, which adds a seven-function onboard computer located between the dials, as well as a MediaNav Evolution 7-inch touchscreen media system incorporating sat-nav, USB and Aux connections, Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity, smartphone connection via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and steering column-mounted fingertip controls. This array of technology means drivers have a wide range of options and ways to control the infotainment system that best suits their needs.

Inside, chrome interior trim and a soft feel steering wheel boost the comfort levels further, along with passenger vanity mirror and glovebox light for added convenience, while difficult manoeuvres are made simpler thanks to rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Both Essential and Comfort specifications can be optioned with a spare wheel that doesn’t take up any cargo space, one of just the three options available that also includes metallic paint, and European maps (Comfort trim level) keeping the line-up simple and fuss-free.

The Duster Commercial is available to order now and priced from £15,309 OTR.

Duster Commercial – Full pricing

Version VED Year 1 Benefit in Kind Basic Price VAT 20% Total retail Price FRF DC OTR Essential TCe 90 4×2 MY21 £265 31% £11,995 £2,399 £14,394 £55 £595 £15,309 Essential TCe 130 4×2 MY21 £265 31% £13,345 £2,669 £16,014 £55 £595 £16,929 Essential Blue dCi 115 4×2 MY21 £265 32% £13,745 £2,749 £16,494 £55 £595 £17,409 Essential Blue dCi 115 4×4 MY21 £265 35% £15,645 £3,129 £18,774 £55 £595 £19,689 Comfort TCe 90 4×2 MY21 £265 31% £13,395 £2,679 £16,074 £55 £595 £16,989 Comfort TCe 130 4×2 MY21 £265 31% £14,745 £2,949 £17,694 £55 £595 £18,609 Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×2 MY21 £265 32% £15,145 £3,029 £18,174 £55 £595 £19,089 Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×4 MY21 £265 35% £17,045 £3,409 £20,454 £55 £595 £21,369

Option Essential Comfort Basic Price VAT Total Retail Metallic paint X X £ 466.67 £ 93.33 £ 560 Spare Wheel X X £ 145.83 £ 29.17 £ 175 European Maps X £ 83.33 £ 16.67 £ 100



Duster Commercial – Dimensions

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS (mm) TCe 90 4×2 TC130 4×2 Blue dCi 115 4×2 Blue dCi 115 4×4 Wheelbase 2674 2674 2674 2676 Overall bodywork length 4341 4341 4341 4341 Front overhang 842 842 842 841 Rear overhang 826 826 826 824 Front track 1563 1563 1563 1563 Rear track 1570 1570 1570 1580 Overall width without / with door mirrors 1804 / 2052 1804 / 2052 1804 / 2052 1804 / 2052 Unladen height / with roof bars 1633 / 1693 1633 / 1693 1633 / 1693 1621 / 1682 Ground clearance (unladen) 210 210 210 210 Front elbow room 1403 1403 1403 1403 Front shoulder width 1383 1383 1383 1383 Distance between hip joint and ceiling in front seats 900 900 900 900 Interior width between wheel arches 977 977 977 977 LOADING VOLUME & DIMENSIONS 4×2 4×4 Length (mm) 1505 1557 Maximum width (mm) 1247 1247 Minimum width (mm) 996 996 Height under load-compartment cover (mm) 441 337 Height under the roof (mm) 918 818 Useful volume under load-compartment cover (m3) 0,82 0,64 Useful volume under the roof (m3) 1,50 1,31 CLEARANCE ANGLES 4×2 4×2 4×2 4×4 Approach angle 30º 30º 30º 30º Ventral angle – – – 21º Departure angle 34º 34º 34º 33º



Duster Commercial – Technical Specifications