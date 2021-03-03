  • Dacia reveals the New Duster Commercial, the second time the tough off-roader has been expertly converted to a practical, professional LCV
  • Based on the award-winning Duster SUV, the Commercial brings even greater flexibility and capability to the Dacia range
  • Simple line-up offers Essential and Comfort specifications, with efficient TCe petrol or Blue dCi diesel engines available on each trim
  • Four-wheel drive availability brings unrivalled rugged ability in this area of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market
  • Fuss-free specifications include just three extras to choose from on each model: metallic paint, European mapping upgrade and a spare wheel
  • Practical load area offers up to 1.5 cubic metres of cargo volume, fitted with load compartment cover, flat load floor, fixed rear windows and security alarm
  • On sale now with prices starting from £15,309 OTR

The tough Duster’s strong set of capabilities are already well known, with loyal customers and multiple award wins for the UK’s favourite Dacia. Now, things have been taken to the next level with the introduction of the New Duster Commercial.

Based on the passenger version of Dacia’s award-winning Duster SUV, the LCV version brings a compelling new offering to new van customers by offering typical Dacia quality and value built in. Offering a rugged and go-anywhere, do-anything character, and a practical cargo area offering 1.5 cubic metres of load space.

The Duster Commercial also benefits from the same generous specification as the passenger model. Available in a choice of Essential and Comfort trim levels, engine options include strong and efficient TCe petrols and Blue dCi diesels. The diesel version is available with two- or four-wheel drive making it the van for all seasons, all situations and all trades.

Spacious and practical cargo area
To become a commercial vehicle, each Duster van is expertly converted by Renault Tech at the factory, removing the rear seats to open up as much cargo space as possible leaving an entirely flat floor with no awkward loading lip from the tailgate.

The floor is fitted on site and is completely flat with a carpet cover. As part of the van conversion kit, the Duster Commercial also features a useful bulkhead with load stop to safely separate the front passengers from the load area, four handy lashing hooks and a removable load cover up to the window line. The regular parcel shelf remains in place, but the new extra load cover fills the gap to ensure a full cover for the whole load bay, both of which are easily removed to fit in bigger, bulkier items.

Most importantly, the space on offer in the cargo area is incredibly generous, with up to 1.5 cubic metres of volume available, taking full advantage of the Duster’s spacious and practical off-road body style. The maximum load length in the load bay is 1,557mm, while maximum load width measures 1,247mm on four-wheel drive.

To boost security, all Duster Commercials have fixed rear windows and an opaque film to restrict the view into the load area, plus an alarm to give even greater reassurance.

The Duster’s off-road ride height also means it’s perfect for loading heavy and awkward items without the need to reach down low into the load bay, which can accommodate a payload of up to 492kg.

Tough and assertive exterior design
From the outside, the Duster Commercial is just like any other Duster model: tough and rugged with an assertive personality.

Based on the standard passenger SUV, the Duster Commercial benefits from the same striking exterior design features, including the full range of metallic paint options, smart alloy wheels and sturdy and resilient off-road look that’s been at the heart of the Duster’s global sales success.

Its distinctive LED lighting signature at the front is complemented by Dacia’s recognisable stacked square rear light detail ensuring the Duster has a unique presence on the road. The black wheel arch trims give the Duster its chunky and durable presence while skid plates at the front and rear ensure it is prepared for more adventurous journeys by offering ultimate protection.

Engines and driving
Dacia’s simplicity shines through with the engine range available for the Duster Commercial. The most up-to-date petrol and diesel engines come in both specifications, so buyers can simply pick and choose the exact version that’s best suited to them.

Two petrol engines are available – the TCe 90 and TCe 130 – both in 4×2 application with front-wheel drive. The diesel option is the Blue dCi 115, available in a choice of 4×2 or 4×4, the latter of which is best suited to those needing unlock the full potential of the Duster’s rugged capabilities. All models are fitted with a six-speed manual transmission.

The TCe 90 offers 90hp and 160Nm of torque with up to 45.6mpg (WLTP), making it the perfect option for shorter journeys around town while offering the maximum payload of up to 492kg. Every other engine offers a maximum payload of up to 486kg. The more powerful TCe 130 produces 130hp and 240Nm of torque and a 10.6-second zero to 62mph time. It also returns up to 45.6mpg.

Both Blue dCi diesel options produce 115hp and 260Nm of torque, offering the strongest pulling power of all Duster Commercials, and up to 57.7mpg for the two-wheel drive version and CO2 emissions as low as 128g/km. All engines are fully compliant with Euro 6D Full emissions regulations.

Stop&Start – which automatically turns the engine off at a standstill – is standard on all Duster Commercial models to reduce emissions and boost efficiency, keeping all-important running costs to a minimum.

Model

Maximum power (hp)

Torque (Nm)

Acceleration (0-62mph)

Top speed (mph)

CO2 emissions (g/km)

MPG (WLTP)

OTR price

TCe 90 4×2

90

160

13.51

103

141

45.6

£15,309

TCe 130 4×2

130

240

10.6

120

141-142

45.6

£16,929

Blue dCi 115 4×2

115

260

10.3

113

128-129

57.6

£17,409

Blue dCi 115 4×4

115

260

10.3

108

143

51.3

£19,689


Comfortable and well-equipped interior
Inside the Duster Commercial, drivers benefit from the same supportive and sturdy interior accommodating a generous list of standard equipment and plenty of room.

Comfortable seats with dense foam offer a supportive seat for all journeys, while Dacia’s simple touchscreen media system is within easy reach, along with high-quality controls for the heating and ventilation.

The Duster’s raised 4×4 body means drivers also benefit from a commanding view of the road in all conditions, and a fully adjustable steering wheel and seat for the perfect driving position for any driver.

Trim specifications
The Duster Commercial is available in two specifications shared with the passenger Duster: Essential and Comfort. Both versions bring the perfect blend of equipment and value to Dacia customers wanting the right tool for the job.  

As standard the Duster Commercial Essential features 16-inch steel wheels, body-coloured front and rear bumpers, roof bars with “Duster” inscription, air conditioning, electric front windows, height-adjustable driver’s seat, DAB radio with fingertip controls, Bluetooth phone connectivity and USB connection.

Opting for the Comfort specification adds 16-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, satin chrome exterior detail to the roof bars, door mirrors and skid plates, darkened rear glass, body-coloured door handles and heated, electrically adjustable door mirrors.

The technology gets a boost with Comfort spec too, which adds a seven-function onboard computer located between the dials, as well as a MediaNav Evolution 7-inch touchscreen media system incorporating sat-nav, USB and Aux connections, Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity, smartphone connection via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and steering column-mounted fingertip controls. This array of technology means drivers have a wide range of options and ways to control the infotainment system that best suits their needs.  

Inside, chrome interior trim and a soft feel steering wheel boost the comfort levels further, along with passenger vanity mirror and glovebox light for added convenience, while difficult manoeuvres are made simpler thanks to rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Both Essential and Comfort specifications can be optioned with a spare wheel that doesn’t take up any cargo space, one of just the three options available that also includes metallic paint, and European maps (Comfort trim level) keeping the line-up simple and fuss-free.

The Duster Commercial is available to order now and priced from £15,309 OTR.

Duster Commercial – Full pricing 

Version

VED Year 1

Benefit in Kind

Basic Price

VAT 20%

Total retail Price

FRF

DC

OTR

Essential TCe 90 4×2 MY21

£265

31%

£11,995

£2,399

£14,394

£55

£595

£15,309

Essential TCe 130 4×2 MY21

£265

31%

£13,345

£2,669

£16,014

£55

£595

£16,929

Essential Blue dCi 115 4×2 MY21

£265

32%

£13,745

£2,749

£16,494

£55

£595

£17,409

Essential Blue dCi 115 4×4 MY21

£265

35%

£15,645

£3,129

£18,774

£55

£595

£19,689

Comfort TCe 90 4×2 MY21

£265

31%

£13,395

£2,679

£16,074

£55

£595

£16,989

Comfort TCe 130 4×2 MY21

£265

31%

£14,745

£2,949

£17,694

£55

£595

£18,609

Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×2 MY21

£265

32%

£15,145

£3,029

£18,174

£55

£595

£19,089

Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×4 MY21

£265

35%

£17,045

£3,409

£20,454

£55

£595

£21,369

 

Option

Essential

Comfort

Basic Price

VAT

Total Retail

Metallic paint

X

X

 £    466.67

 £       93.33

 £      560

Spare Wheel

X

X

 £    145.83

 £       29.17

 £      175

European Maps

  

X

 £    83.33

 £       16.67

 £      100

 
Duster Commercial – Dimensions  

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS  (mm)

TCe 90 4×2

TC130 4×2

Blue dCi 115 4×2

Blue dCi 115 4×4

Wheelbase

2674

2674

2674

2676

Overall bodywork length

4341

4341

4341

4341

Front overhang

842

842

842

841

Rear overhang

826

826

826

824

Front track

1563

1563

1563

1563

Rear track

1570

1570

1570

1580

Overall width without / with door mirrors

1804 / 2052

1804 / 2052

1804 / 2052

1804 / 2052

Unladen height / with roof bars

1633 / 1693

1633 / 1693

1633 / 1693

1621 / 1682

Ground clearance (unladen)

210

210

210

210

Front elbow room

1403

1403

1403

1403

Front shoulder width

1383

1383

1383

1383

Distance between hip joint and ceiling in front seats

900

900

900

900

Interior width between wheel arches

977

977

977

977

LOADING VOLUME & DIMENSIONS

 

4×2

 

4×4

Length (mm)

 

1505

 

1557

Maximum width (mm)

 

1247

 

1247

Minimum width (mm)

 

996

 

996

Height under load-compartment cover (mm)

 

441

 

337

Height under the roof (mm)

 

918

 

818

Useful volume under load-compartment cover (m3)

 

0,82

 

0,64

Useful volume under the roof (m3)

 

1,50

 

1,31

CLEARANCE ANGLES

4×2

4×2

4×2

4×4

Approach angle

30º

30º

30º

30º

Ventral angle

21º

Departure angle

34º

34º

34º

33º


Duster Commercial – Technical Specifications

 

Tce 90 4×2

TCe 130 4×2

Blue dCi 115 4×2

Blue dCi 115 4×4

 

 

Euro 6 D Full

Euro 6 D Full

Euro 6 D Full

Euro 6 D Full

 

ENGINE

 

Cubic capacity  (cm3)

999

1,333

1,461

 

Number of cylinders/valves

3 cyl /12

4 in line / 16

4 in line / 8

 

Fuel

Unleaded Petrol

Unleaded petrol

Diesel

 

Fuel injection type

Multipoint sequential

Commonrail direct +multipoint injection

Commonrail direct + multipoint injection

 

Aspiration

Turbocharged

Turbocharged

Turbocharged

 

Particulate filter (PF)

Standard

Standard

 

Bore x Stroke

72.2×81.34

72.2×81.34

76 x 80.5

 

Peak power KW (Metric HP) @ RPM

68 (90) @ 5,000

96 (130) @ 5000

85 (115) @ 3,750

 

Peak torque ((Nm) @ RPM

160 @ 2,750

240 @ 1600

260 @ 2,000

 

Stop and Start

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

 

PERFORMANCE 

 

Maximum Speed mph (km/h)

103 (166)

120 (193)

113 (183)

108(175)

 

0- 62 mph – secs (0-100 km/h)

13.51

10.6

10.3

10.3

 

400 m stopping distance (secs)

18.8

17.4

17.5

17.6

 

1000 m Stopping distance (secs)

35.4

31.6

32.2

33.2

 

FUEL CONSUMPTION & EMISSIONS (in l/100km and g/km) 

 

CO2 (g/km) WLTP

141

141-142

128-129

143-144

 

Combined cycle – mpg (l/100km) WLTP

45.6(6.2) – 44.8 (6.3)

45.6 (6.2)- 44.8 (6.3)

57.7 (4.9)

51.4 (5.5)

 

Low – l/100km WLTP

7.5

7.3

5.5

5.7

 

Medium – l/100km WLTP

5.6

5.8

4.6

5.2

 

High – l/100km WLTP

5.3

5.4

4.3

4.8

 

Extra-High – l/100km WLTP

6.9-7

6.8

5.4

6.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drive type

Front-wheel drive

Front-wheel drive

Front-wheel drive

All-wheel drive (selectable)

 

Gearbox type

Manual

Manual

Manual

Manual

 

Alliance gearbox code

JX20 M5Fg3

TX26 M6Fg2

TX26 M6Fg2

TX26 M64g1

 

Number of forward gears

6

6

6

6

 

Vehicle speeds (mph) per 1000 rpm: in 1st gear

4.23 mph

4.95 mph

4.95 mph

3.6 mph

 

Vehicle speeds (mph) per 1000 rpm: in 2nd gear

7.18 mph

8.77 mph

8.77 mph

6.2 mph

 

Vehicle speeds (mph) per 1000 rpm: in 3rd gear

10.97 mph

13.97 mph

13.97 mph

9.8 mph

 

Vehicle speeds (mph) per 1000 rpm: in 4th gear

15.53 mph

18.95 mph

18.95 mph

14.4 mph

 

Vehicle speeds (mph) per 1000 rpm: in 5th gear

20.28 mph

24.21 mph

24.21 mph

21 mph

 

Vehicle speeds (mph) per 1000 rpm: in 6th gear

25.66 mph

28.95 mph

28.95 mph

28.6 mph

 

STEERING   

 

Steering type

Electric Power Steering

Electric Power Steering

Electric Power Steering

 

Turning circle between pavements / walls (m)

10.72

10.72

10.72

10.72

 

Number of turns (lock-to-lock)

3.088

3.088

3.088

3.088

 

SUSPENSION   

 

Front suspension type

 

 
 

Rear suspension type

Flexible axle with programmed deflection and coli springs

Flexible axle with programmed deflection and coil springs

Flexible axle with programmed deflection and coil springs

McPherson-type multi-link

  

WHEELS / TYRES  

  

Wheel size

215 / 65 R16

215/65 R16

T145/90 R16

215/65 R16

  

BRAKING  

  

Front: Ventilated discs – diameter (mm)/thickness (mm)

TBC

TBC

280 / 24

  

Rear: Drum – diameter (inches)

9

9

9

9

  

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Yes

  

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Yes

  

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Yes

  

ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

Yes

  

FUEL TANK CAPACITY  

  

Fuel tank capacity (litres)

50

50

50

50

  

AdBlue tank capacity (litres)

14.4

14.4

  

WEIGHT 

  

Kerb Weight (Excluding Driver) (kg)

1,233

1,276

1,362

1,447

  

Unladen weight on front axle (kg)

724

764

817

842

  

Unladen weight on rear axle (kg)

509

512

545

605

  

Total authorised laden weight (kg)

1,725

1,762

1,848

1,933

  

Gross train weight (GTW)

2,867

3,004

3,090

3,475

  

Max payload (kg)

492

486

486

486

  

TOWING CAPACITY 

  

Max (driver only) towing weight: braked (kg)

1,358

1,458

1,458

1,458

  

Max (driver only) towing weight: unbraked (kg)

588

608

653

698

  

GROUND CLEARANCE  

  

Ground clearance (unladen) (mm)

205

205

205

210

  

Wading depth (mm)

350

350

350

350

  