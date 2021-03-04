Proposals for the sensitive, £10 million redevelopment of Hexham’s historic Union Workhouse have progressed, with contracts exchanged for new developers to take on the project.

The 79th Group, which has a sound track record of property developments all over the UK, will take on the ambitious venture through its 79th Luxury Living division, after negotiating a deal with the support of top 50 law firm, Weightmans LLP.

The concept of creating 34 luxury two and three bedroomed apartments already has detailed planning permission and will involve the part demolition, refurbishment and extension of the 182-year-old building.

Group Chairman, David Webster, said: “This is a really exciting project because despite all the interest in this site, over several years, sadly the plans have never come to fruition. It enjoys an enviable position in the heart of the Tyne Valley and has huge potential to become a sought after residential development.

“We are planning to employ the expertise of people with a proven track record for bringing derelict buildings back to life and where possible, maintain original period features. This is exactly the sort of creative reuse of historic buildings which helps to provide housing on accessible town centre sites.”

The site closed as a workhouse in 1939, before becoming the administration block of Hexham General Hospital on the founding of the National Health Service in 1948. Although English Heritage declined to list it, due to alterations made in 1883, it is viewed as an important landmark in the Hexham Conservation Area.

As part of the redevelopment, the central building will be demolished, whilst the former ‘Master’s’ house, together with the south and east blocks, will be retained and extended. The original outward facing public facades of the remaining buildings will be retained and all additions and extensions will face a carefully landscaped central courtyard. There will be 43 on site parking spaces.

Work is due to start on site in the spring, with properties for sale from the Summer. For more information, to see other examples of The 79th Group projects and register interest, visit the 79th Luxury Living website.

*Picture caption: New developer for historic workhouse project