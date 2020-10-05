Newcastle engineering specialists RWO has appointed a new director to oversee the development and expansion of its structural engineering operations.

Reece Kesson joins as director of structures in a move that will see him working alongside the senior management team on planned strategic growth, new business development, client liaison, and developing a team of engineers and technical specialists. A member of the Institution of Structural Engineers, he will also be involved in technical compliance for designs and pushing forward with workflows across frontline operations.

Reece Kesson brings almost 30 years of experience and expertise as a consultant engineer to the role. This includes responsibility for major investment projects including Trinity Square in Gateshead, along with various retail and residential schemes.

His appointment comes as RWO, which has maintained a strong performance during the pandemic and currently employs 20 people at its Leeds and Seaton Burn offices, continues to invest in resources to drive business growth, which sees revenue exceed turnover forecast of £1.5m in the past 12 months.

Ross Oakley, managing director, said Reece is a key appointment and added: “He will be a key addition to the leadership team as we continue to develop our presence across the north of England and nationally over the next 12 months, while also delivering the highest standards of service and engineering solutions to current clients.”

“We are committed to hiring the best industry talent to support our growth and ambitions, so it’s fantastic to have Reece with his long experience and track record of project management, on board.”