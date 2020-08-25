Newcastle engineering specialists RWO has appointed a new director to oversee the development and expansion of its structural engineering operations.

Jamie Corbett joins as director of structures at the firm’s Leeds office in a move that will see him working alongside the senior management team on planned strategic growth in Yorkshire, new business development, client liaison, and developinga team of engineers and technical specialists.

A member of the Institution of Structural Engineersand a strong advocate of BIM (Building Information Modelling) to keep RWO ahead of the curve, he will also be involved in technical compliance for designs and pushing forward with workflows across frontline operations.

Jamie Corbett brings almost 20 years of experience and expertise as a consultant structural engineer to the role, which includesresponsibility for multi-million infrastructure schemes and construction projects for Vantec Europe and Amazon among other companies.

His appointment comes as RWO, which has maintained a robust performance in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and currently employs 19 people at its offices in Leeds and Newcastleupon Tyne, continues to invest inresources to drive business growth, which sees revenues exceed turnover forecast of £1.5m in the past 12 months.

Managing director Ross Oakley said Jamie Corbett will be a senior appointment and added: “We are committed to hiring the best industry talent to support our growth and ambitions, so it’s fantastic to have Jamie with his track record of success, on board.

“He will be a key addition to the leadership team as we continue to develop our presence across the north of England and nationally over the next 12 months, while also delivering the highest standards of service and engineering solutions to current clients.”