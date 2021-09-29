Fiat Professional’s New Ducato offers a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) both on the road and when parking

Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Jam Assist means New Ducato achieves level 2 autonomous driving

Ducato is Europe’s best-selling light commercial vehicle since its introduction 40 years ago

Orders are now open at all Fiat Professional showrooms for the New Ducato priced from £27,005 (excluding VAT)

Fiat Professional’s New Ducato is the first ever commercial vehicle to benefit from level 2 autonomous Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The New Ducato offers a range of technologies aimed at improving the driving experience while making the Ducato a safer environment for work or leisure.

Inclusion of technology like Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Jam Assist provides independent assistance while driving and during acceleration and braking. Subsequently, this enables the New Ducato to achieve level 2 autonomous driving.

Additional standout features include speed limitation, braking control for unexpected obstacles such as pedestrians and cyclists, road sign recognition and driver attentiveness monitoring.

The broader driver assistance and parking system specs are enhanced on New Ducato. The Digital Central Mirror shows a digitally enhanced rear view for the driver. While drivers also benefit from the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system with Cross-Wind Assist, Trailer Stability Control and Active Park Assist; the latter a semi-autonomous assistant for parallel and perpendicular parking manoeuvres.

Additional advanced connectivity features available in the New Ducato include the optional Full Digital Cockpit, combining a 7-inch digital TFT colour touchscreen display and two side digital gauges for RPM and fuel level. A Uconnect 10-inch radio navigation with touchscreen colour display and updated wireless connectivity compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. In combination with the ADAS technology, the 7-inch central digital display provides clear driver assistance systems information and warning.

The flagship model of the Fiat Professional range, launched in 1981, wears its 40-year history with pride, having already celebrated its status as the best-selling light commercial vehicle in Europe in 2020.

New Ducato offers over 10,000 customisation options to fit any business or leisure needs.

Orders are now open at all Fiat Professional showrooms for the New Ducato.

To find out more please visit: https://www.fiatprofessional.com/uk/ducato-2021/van