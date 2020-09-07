The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography sits at the pinnacle of the line-up, combining an elegant and luxurious design, a choice of efficient electrified engines and Land Rover’s newest and most advanced infotainment system – ‘Pivi’

Wednesday August 26 2020, Whitley, UK – The Range Rover Evoque, the luxury compact SUV for the city and beyond, is now even more sophisticated and digitally connected with the introduction of the new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography.

The Range Rover family is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography sits at the pinnacle of the compact SUV’s line-up, embodying the refinement and luxury synonymous with Range Rover across five decades. The flagship Evoque Autobiography edition features distinctive and elegant exterior design accents and a luxurious interior. A plug-in-hybrid version is also available, for customers looking for a more sustainable, efficient luxury compact SUV.

Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Land Rover, said: “The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography delivers the promise of Range Rover, with refined modernity and sophistication both on the exterior and interior. Since its introduction in 2010 the characterful Evoque has turned heads, and elegant details further enhance its sophisticated character.”

Following the launch of the P300e plug-in hybrid earlier in 2020, additional new engine options are now available for the Evoque. Two updated, efficient next-generation four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines both feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. Using a belt-driven starter motor and battery pack, MHEV vehicles harvest energy normally lost under deceleration, feeding back to the vehicle’s 48-volt battery to boost the performance and deliver enhanced fuel economy. Available in 165PS and 200PS outputs, these engines are more powerful than the outgoing engines, with improved CO 2 and fuel economy.

Customers continue to have a wide selection of additional petrol engines to choose from with P200, P250 and P300 options, all fitted with MHEV technology.

The digital experience inside the Evoque has been transformed with the introduction of Land Rover’s state-of-the-art Pivi infotainment. The system is ready to go as soon as it’s switched on – a separate data plan and battery mean there’s no delay. Software updates are available over-the-air via the vehicle’s embedded data connection at no cost, and can even be scheduled at a time to suit. This ensures customers always have the latest maps, apps and vehicle features without having to visit a retailer. The system is enabled by a new Electrical Vehicle Architecture and is available as either standard Pivi, or Pivi Pro from S-specification††.

Streaming music and media has never been simpler, with Spotify integrated directly within the infotainment menu for the first time – data included* – and Bluetooth connectivity for two phones at once. There’s also wireless device charging with signal-boosting option. The new second-generation Activity Key is also available, allowing customers to unlock any door, lock or even start the vehicle, just by being nearby.

Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The infotainment experience in our best-selling compact SUVs has been transformed with the introduction of our new electric vehicle architecture and Pivi infotainment. New hardware and software means the Range Rover Evoque is more digitally connected than ever. Our customers can now benefit from a system as responsive and easy to use as a smartphone, which actually improves over time, thanks to Software-Over-The-Air updates.”

Customers can now even check the quality of the air in the cabin via the touchscreen by activating the smart all-new Cabin Air Filtration system ΔΔ to filter out harmful fine particulate matter often found in cities and high-traffic areas. The all-new system – introduced in addition to the existing Cabin Air Ionisation feature – filters out fine particulate matter, allergens, pollen and even strong smells. The system can filter ultrafine particulates (up to and even below PM2.5). Occupants simply select ‘Purify’ mode to activate the system, which filters and continually monitors the air inside the cabin relative to the air outside. The touchscreen offers reassurance that the air within is cleaner than the air outside.

Other technology updates include a comprehensive suite of new Advanced Driver Assistance features for the Evoque, which achieved a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The new Rear Collision Monitor uses radars to constantly monitor the vehicle’s rear, meaning the vehicle is primed to reduce the severity of an impact for the occupants, while the introduction of a 3D Surround Camera lets the driver see what’s happening around the vehicle at speeds of up to 19mph, making manoeuvring and even navigating difficult terrain simpler than ever.

The Range Rover Evoque is now available to order priced from £32,100 (indicative) in the UK.