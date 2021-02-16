Jaguar has today released the F-TYPE Reims Edition, finished in an exclusive shade of French Racing Blue

Limited to just 150 cars, and exclusive to the UK, the F-TYPE Reims Edition can be ordered as a P300 or P450 RWD R-Dynamic Coupé

Dramatic exterior styling includes 20-inch 5-split spoke gloss black alloy wheels and an Exterior Black Pack

The interior is finished in a subtle Ebony black leather with Sports Seats and Jaguar’s Interior Black Pack

Available to order now from £58,950, the F-TYPE Reims Edition savings of up to £4,160

18 January 2021, Whitley, UK: On what is traditionally thought to be the most depressing day of the year, Blue Monday, Jaguar has released the perfect antidote: the F-TYPE Reims Edition. Finished in a striking French Racing Blue, it’s available only to UK customers, with just 150 units produced in either P300 or P450 RWD Coupé configurations.

The bespoke exterior shade is reserved only for the F-TYPE Reims Edition, which becomes the second Jaguar in the series, following the XE Reims Edition late in 2019. Other exterior enhancements include the standard fitment of the Exterior Black Pack, with gloss black side vents, Jaguar script and Leaper, and grille surround. A set of 20-inch five split-spoke gloss black alloy wheels are the perfect accompanying detail.

Inside, Reims Edition customers are treated to a timeless Ebony/Ebony interior combination, finished with the Interior Black Pack – gloss black door switches, door handles, instrument cluster finisher and more – and some carefully selected options. Among them buyers will find the Fixed Panoramic Roof, heated seats and the Climate Pack, to include two-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and a heated windscreen.

All of these extras are included in the F-TYPE Reims Edition price: £58,950 for the P300 and £71,450 for the P450, offering savings of up to £4,160.

The Reims Edition moniker is inspired by Jaguar’s sporting heritage, specifically the D-type’s maiden victory at the 12 Hours of Reims in 1954 which marked the start of a truly golden era in Jaguar competition history, and went on to influence all future Jaguar sports cars, from E-type to F-TYPE.

The E-type itself celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and is commemorated by another very special F-TYPE produced by Jaguar’s Special Vehicles’ Bespoke team. The limited-edition F-TYPE ‘Heritage 60 Edition’ is finished in Sherwood Green – another nostalgic colour choice – and comes with 1960’s inspired details, a bespoke interior and commemorative badging befitting the iconic E-type’s diamond anniversary.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: “With the F-TYPE Reims Edition we’re able to take the most advanced sports car we’ve ever produced, imbue it with a little bit of Jaguar racing heritage and deliver our customers even more value and exclusivity. For just 150 UK customers, and in the enormously important year for Jaguar’s sports car history, the F-TYPE is more enticing than ever.”

The F-TYPE ‘Reims Edition’ is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries taking place in March.