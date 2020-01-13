A RAPIDLY-GROWING manufacturer of fire safety products has relocated to a new, larger headquarters after reporting its best year to date.

Sunderland-based Vox Ignis, which was founded just five years ago, has moved into a new 2,448 sq ft manufacturing base at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) after soaring demand for products saw it outgrow its previous site.

The company, which exports its fire telephone and emergency assistance alarm products to fire and security installers and construction companies across the globe, expanded its presence in key markets such as France, Ireland, South Africa, Turkey and Croatia last year as well as increasing its share of the domestic market.

Increasing demand saw Vox Ignis report its best ever results in 2018/2019, and with turnover expected to rise by a further 25% this financial year, the company’s relocation will see it significantly ramp up production levels and output.

Anthony Smith, managing director, said: “Vox Ignis has grown year-on-year since its launch and we fully expect this move to help us unlock further growth as we look to the future.

“Since our formation five years ago, we’ve always looked to innovate and challenge industry norms and we’ve certainly achieved what we set out to do, with our products being procured by some of the world’s biggest names, from fitting out skyscrapers in London to airports in Eastern Europe.

“And as demand for our products continues to rise, this move will not only give us the capacity we need to ramp up our manufacturing output but will allow us to increase our headcount as we look to the future and increase our storage capacity.”

Vox Ignis designs, develops and manufactures all its products in the UK and is a proud flagbearer of the Made in Britain mark, something the company believes has played a huge role in helping establish its presence overseas.

“We are proud to be a truly UK manufacturer and – since our launch – have designed and produced everything we’ve brought to market right here in the North East,” said Sales Director, Jeremy Kirkup.

“This has proven to be a real unique selling point for us, especially when establishing Vox Ignis overseas, as the ‘Made in Britain’ brand is held in high esteem by companies across the globe.”

Vox Ignis has relocated from two merged office units into one of the BIC’s dedicated light industrial spaces, specifically designed to house growing engineering and manufacturing businesses.

Anthony added: “The BIC team has been so accommodating ever since we approached them about relocating. Not only did they help us identify a larger, bespoke space that matched our needs, but they also helped with the fit-out, removing and building walls, changing the layout and decorating. They have really gone above and beyond to help us out.”

Donna Surtees, Centre Manager at the North East BIC, has worked closely with Anthony and Jeremy since the pair moved to the BIC.

She said: “It’s been great working with Vox Ignis over the past few years and witnessing first-hand its rise from a two-man band into what is now one of the leading manufacturing companies in its field.

“The BIC’s industrial spaces have been specifically designed to support firms in the engineering and manufacturing sectors looking to scale up and we’re delighted that, as a centre that prides itself on being a business incubator, we’re able to continue supporting the guys on their journey.

“We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future and are excited to see what the future holds.”

For more information on the North East Business and Innovation Centre, visit: https://www.ne-bic.co.uk