Construction work is set to start on the second phase of a new housing development which has transformed the site of a former hospital near Morpeth.

Bellway North East has built 258 homes at Stannington Park and Stannington Mews, off Green Lane, Stannington, on the old St Mary’s Hospital site.

The development has seen the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed hospital chapel to create a new village hall and the conversion of the historic hospital administrative building into a gastropub, called St Mary’s Inn. A cricket pavilion has also been constructed within the new neighbourhood as part of the regeneration project.

Stannington Mews features a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and a selection of three and four-bedroom townhouses, with a final choice of two-bedroom apartments and one four-bedroom townhouse remaining for sale.

With construction work complete on the first phase of homes, Bellway will soon commence work on the second phase of re-development at Stannington Mews.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “The wide variety of styles and sizes of the homes we have constructed at Stannington Mews has meant that we have attracted a great mix of buyers, with the one and two-bedroom apartments being perfect for first-time buyers while the larger townhouses have proven to be popular with families.

“Even though we have transformed the former St Mary’s Hospital site, we have been careful to retain a sense of its history, keeping the former chapel and administrative building to provide new amenities for local residents, as well as reflecting the architectural features of the former hospital buildings within the design of the new homes.

“This has been a landmark scheme providing much-needed new housing in a picturesque rural setting, so it’s no surprise there are now only a few properties remaining for sale.”

The final selection of new homes within the first phase at Stannington Mews includes two-bedroom apartments priced from £127,995 and a four-bedroom townhouse from £299,995. A new range of two and three-bedroom houses has just been released for sale.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call 01670 759451.