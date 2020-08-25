Thirteen has started work on an innovative new housing scheme in Hartlepool.

The development, at Newholm Court, started on site this month and is being delivered by Thirteen, the largest social landlord in the North-East, in partnership with ENGIE and ilke Homes. It will feature innovative ‘modular’ homes that are manufactured in a factory, delivered and then assembled on site.

The house, which are all for affordable rent, are currently being manufactured off-site in a controlled factory environment by ilke Homes in Knaresborough, Yorkshire. They will be transported to the Hartlepool site where they will be completed.

The scheme at Newholm Court will include 31 modular homes, a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom, which are expected to be available from March 2021.

Sharon Thomas, Thirteen’s director of strategic partnerships, said: “At Thirteen we are committed to providing high-quality homes for our customers to live in. The fantastic scheme at Newholm Court has brought additional investment and jobs to Hartlepool and will provide the town with much-needed homes.

“The modular houses will make an important contribution to meeting the housing needs within the borough and will help showcase the quality of factory-built homes to both prospective residents and members of the public.”

Louise Buckton, new build director at ENGIE, said: “We’re incredibly excited to get started on site, partnering with Thirteen Group and ilke Homes to deliver this innovative modular home project.

“ENGIE are market leaders in innovative solutions. We use our land sourcing and construction platform to identify and secure land, plan, design and build properties right across the UK.

“These new homes will be a fantastic addition to Hartlepool, and as the project progresses, we look forward to working closely with our partners to provide new opportunities for local families and to support the regeneration of the area.”

Matthew Bench, executive director of partnerships at ilke Homes, added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Thirteen and ENGIE to deliver much needed affordable housing to Hartlepool. Modular manufacturing represents the perfect solution for forward-thinking housing associations, helping them to quickly deliver high-quality, energy-efficient affordable homes.”