THE newest scheme to help transform Newcastle’s Lower Ouseburn Valley is already proving hugely popular with potential buyers.

Work is now underway to turn the former Lower Steenberg’s Yard into 28 two and three bedroomed luxury homes, which will sit alongside 9000 sq ft of commercial space.

And the project – being brought to life by PfP Igloo– is already attracting a great amount of interest, well ahead of the development’s competition in spring 2021.

The contract to carry out the work – worth £8.43m – has been awarded to Esh Construction, with work on clearing the site and strengthening the river wall now underway with building work starting in January 2020.

And there has already been considerable interest in the project from a range of prospective homeowners.

Jan Dale, director of North East executive estate agents Urban Base, is driving the sales after having been successfully involved with the award-winning Malings development on the adjoining site.

“Following the outstanding, and unprecedented success of the Malings regeneration, a 70-home scheme, this new development offers larger mezzanine homes, all with their own front doors, and is long awaited by the local community and buyers alike,” said Jan.

“We are delighted to report registered buyers are already waiting for the release of these exciting new homes, which will further enhance the lifestyle on offer to both work and live in the amazing village-community of the Ouseburn.”

The Lower Steenberg’s Yard scheme is part of a wide transformation of the Lower Ouseburn Valley which also includes developments at Malmo Quay, Spillers Quay, areas close to the Tyne Bar and a small site on nearby Maling Street.

Steeped in history, the yard dates to around 1876 when it was opened as cattle sanatorium, used mainly as temporary quarantine facilities for cattle and sheep that were imported into Newcastle, mainly from Denmark.

Following a decline in animal imports in the early 1900s the site was sublet and by the outbreak of WWII it was occupied by an oil works, confectionary factory – which is now The Toffee Factory development – and warehousing.

It has been derelict since the late 1980s but will now be transformed, with work already underway to clear the site with a view to building beginning in January 2020.

