Rolls-Royce releases the first official images of Dawn Silver Bullet, taken outdoors and on the open road

Collection Car photographed on shores of Lake Garda, showcasing the car in its natural habitat

Selection of images perfectly capture Dawn Silver Bullet’s powerful, high-shouldered outline, distinctive Aero Cowling and ultra-metallic Bespoke paint finish

Rolls-Royce today releases the first official images showing Dawn Silver Bullet in its natural habitat – on the open road, as the first of the client commissioned Collection Cars roll off the production line at the Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence, in Goodwood, West Sussex.

Photographed on the shores of Lake Garda, a series of in-motion and drone shots capture Dawn Silver Bullet in locations including mountain hairpins and corniche roads. The new photographic portfolio also includes static images, taken in the open air, highlighting the car’s charismatic expression.

Under the Italian sun, Dawn Silver Bullet lives up to its name, travelling with speed and precision. Its ultra-metallic Brewster Silver Paint is a vibrant nod to the epic trials cars of the past, such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre.

The four-seat Rolls-Royce Drophead is transformed into an adaptable two-seat roadster, by the addition of a rakish Aero Cowling with vapour-blasted titanium finisher, heightening the Collection’s sense of speed and purpose.

Launched in 2020, Dawn Silver Bullet is a contemporary interpretation of the classic roadster spirit and driving experience, offering committed drivers a sublime blend of serenity and sophistication with an exhilarating sense of uncompromised freedom.

Dawn Silver Bullet is strictly limited to just 50 examples worldwide.