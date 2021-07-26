New In Watches from Timex

For Him

Paying homage to their original watch collection by using the Waterbury Watch Company logo on the dial, crown and sweep second hand. Each watch displays their attention to craftsmanship and detail, with finely-finished surfaces and careful applications of watchmaking ingenuity. With the Waterbury Traditional GMT, Timex have united this traditional craftsmanship with the practicality of the GMT function — the watch can track an additional time zone thanks to a fourth hand on the dial, an immensely practical feature for world travelers and global connections. And the rotating bi-colour bezel is more than just an aesthetic detail; it can be used to track a third time zone, if needed. With a two-tone stainless-steel case and bracelet, the Waterbury Traditional GMT is the wristwatch to keep you on time, no matter where you’re touching down tomorrow.

Brand new Waterbury Traditional GMT, available at Timex.co.uk from £175.

For Her

This beautiful and trendy ladies watch is from the Timex casual collection. The case is made out of stainless steel, and the dial is a beautiful Mother of Pearl.

The watch is available at Watchshop.com for £239.