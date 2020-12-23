New limited-edition Sherwood Green Jaguar F-TYPE from SV Bespoke features unique specification commemorating 60th anniversary of the E-type in 2021

Coventry, UK, 9 December 2020: Jaguar is marking the 60th anniversary of the E-type sports car in 2021 with the introduction of a new limited-edition 575PS V8 Supercharged F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition. Just 60 examples of these all-wheel drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide*, each one hand-finished by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke.

A specially curated commemorative specification includes solid Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type colour that hasn’t been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s, and extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather interior trim which isn’t normally available on F-TYPE.

The new limited-run model also features a unique aluminum console finisher inspired by the E-type’s rear-view mirror casing, the E-type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests of the lightweight Performance seats and E-type 60 badging shared with the limited-edition E-type 60 Collection vehicles announced by Jaguar Classic earlier this year. Commemorative treadplates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and Caraway-edged carpet mats provide finishing touches.

Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Jaguar SV Bespoke, said: “Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type is the perfect moment to create our first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-TYPE, with just 60 cars available globally. We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It’s testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today’s F-TYPE.”

The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition is available in both Coupé and Convertible body styles with exclusive Diamond-Turned Gloss Black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, Gloss Black and Chrome exterior accents and black brake calipers.

Supercharged Performance

Launched in December 2019, the new F-TYPE R – which forms the basis of the new F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition – is exclusively all-wheel drive and features revised dampers, anti-roll bars and rear suspension knuckles for heightened driver engagement. Power is from Jaguar’s 575PS supercharged V8, which produces 700Nm of torque for outstanding pace in all conditions.

Performance is exceptional: the sprint from 0-60mph takes just 3.5 seconds, while maximum speed is an electronically-limited 186mph.

The F-TYPE also provides a suite of advanced driver-focused technologies, including a reconfigurable, high-definition, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro Infotainment system and Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay® as standard.

Each Heritage 60 Edition is built at Jaguar’s Castle Bromwich plant in the UK and finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire. The new model is priced from £122,500 in the UK. For details: www.jaguar.com/SVO

Clare Hansen, Director of Vehicle Personalisation, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations, said: “The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition is a fantastic example of what the SV Bespoke team is capable of. Marrying E-type inspired detailing with new F-TYPE gave us an opportunity to immerse ourselves in the heritage of Jaguar’s legendary sports cars. With unrivalled access to original drawings, paint codes and reference materials, working hand-in-hand with our colleagues at Jaguar Classic, we’ve created a distinctive and highly collectible interpretation of the definitive Jaguar sports car.”

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of its iconic sports car, Jaguar Classic is creating six limited-edition matched pairs of restored 3.8-litre 1960s E-types paying tribute to two of the most famous examples: ‘9600 HP’ and ‘77 RW’, known as the E-type 60 Collection. See: www.jaguar.com/classic

*Excluding China