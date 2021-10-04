Unstoppable and exclusive: New Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition created by Land Rover SV Bespoke to celebrate Defender’s role in 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die

Whitley, UK, 1 September 2021 – Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition to celebrate the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, ahead of its world premiere later this month.

Available to order as a Defender 90 or 110 and inspired by the specification of the Defenders that

appear in No Time To Die, the stealthy Defender V8 Bond Edition features an Extended Black Pack with 22-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, signature Xenon Blue front brake calipers and a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge.

The bespoke touches extend to the practical interior, with illuminated ‘Defender 007’ treadplates and a specially developed start-up animation for the intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system touchscreen that honours Land Rover’s long partnership with the James Bond franchise. At night, customers will also spot unique ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics.

Exclusively available to just 300 buyers around the world, the Defender V8 Bond Edition’s interior features laser etching detailing that it is ‘one of 300’ and the SV Bespoke logo. The UK will receive just 15 Bond V8 Edition vehicles; five Defender 90 and 10 Defender 110 bodystyles. Each vehicle is commissioned by the vehicle personalisation experts at SV Bespoke in the UK.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said: “The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.”

Defenders are at the heart of the action in No Time To Die alongside two Range Rover Sport SVRs. A Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series III are also in the film, which will be released in cinemas around the world from 30 September 2021.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0-litre 525PS supercharged petrol engine, which produces 525PS, 625Nm of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Defender V8 90 accelerates from 0-60mph in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 149mph.

It delivers new levels of performance and driver engagement by combining the V8 with expertly developed suspension and transmission tuning to create the fastest and most dynamically rewarding Defender yet.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth and final film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007. The film will be released in cinemas from 30 September 2021 in the UK through Universal Pictures International and in the US on 8 October 2021, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) via their United Artists Releasing banner.