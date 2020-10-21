Bologna-based company, The Outlierman, has launched new designs of luxury, non-medical, face coverings using 100 percent Italian silk, handcrafted by master tailors from Como

Available in a set of three, the masks come in a selection of the most iconic designs from The Outlierman, such as the 'Posh', 'Type 75 Atlantic' and 'World Beater'

These new mask designs join the first set launched earlier this year with the 'Gentleman Driver', 'World Beater' and 'Vintage Race' designs.

Designed with comfort in mind, the multi-layer masks feature silk external and internal layers and a filter pocket for a one-time use filter

Multifunctional, the masks can also be used as a pocket square, before or after being used, and can be matched to ties and pocket squares from The Outlierman with the same designs

The Outlierman is an Italian company that creates luxury automotive inspired accessories for gentlemen drivers

(Bologna, 6 October 2020) The Outlierman, makers of handcrafted luxury automotive inspired accessories, today introduces the second set of a beautifully designed collection of non-medical face coverings, featuring some of the company’s most popular automotive designs.



Using 100 percent silk and handcrafted by highly skilled artisans in Como, Italy, each set of three face masks comes in a selection of designs, including the ‘Posh, ‘Type 75 Atlantic’ and ‘World Beater’. These new mask designs join the first set of three launched earlier this year with the ‘Gentleman Driver’, ‘World Beater’ and ‘Vintage Race’ designs.



Superior comfort

Designed with comfort in mind, these multi-layer masks are made for covering your face while maintaining the best possible facial comfort: the external and internal layers are both made of 100 percent silk and include a filter pocket, which has been incorporated for a one-time use medical filter. Elastic ear loops ensure tightness on any size face, alongside an adjustable wire nose, which helps create a tight seal and comfort over long periods.

Multifunctional, these face coverings can also be used as a pocket square, before or after being used, and can be matched to ties and pocket squares from The Outlierman with the same designs.



100% made in Italy

Steeped in centuries of silk manufacturing, Lake Como is pivotal to the creation of The Outlierman collection of cashmere and silk scarves, ties and pocket squares. Each finished by hand, stitch-by-stich, Outlierman silk accessories feature rolled edges which are an unmistakeable hallmark of quality, and they provide an elegant finishing touch to any outfit.

Andrea Mazzuca, founder of The Outlierman, said: “After the success and high demand of our first set of luxury silk face masks earlier this year, we are delighted to bring our customers a second set of silk face coverings, 100% made in Italy.

“Our face coverings allow both modern and classic car enthusiasts to share their passion for all things automotive, with an extremely comfortable product that also captures some of The Outlierman’s most iconic designs.”