Harriet Burrows has been appointed as the new general manager at the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Ingleby Barwick.

She joins the Myton Road health club from the Group’s Hastings health club and spa where she was assistant general manager.

Harriet, who initially trained as a hairdresser, joined the Bannatyne Group in May 2017 as a receptionist at the Eastbourne health club. She progressed to working in the fitness team before promotion to fitness manager in Folkestone before moving to Hastings.

Harriet said: “For me the gym became my happy place so to be given my first opportunity to work in the sector at Bannatyne’s in Eastbourne was amazing. That role really cemented by love for fitness and wellbeing. The opportunities to learn and progress my career have been fantastic and I can’t speak highly enough of the company as a place to work.

“To move to the North East has been a big change for me but everyone has been very welcoming. I am really excited to get to know the staff and members at Ingleby Barwick. It is a modern, well-equipped health club with great facilities and over the coming months I hope to be able to put my own stamp on it, and I will always be very open to member and staff feedback.”

Karen Wilkinson, operations director at the Bannatyne Group, said: “Harriet is exactly the right person to take over the management of our Ingleby Barwick health club & spa.

“She has proven herself to be a more than capable colleague and worked her way up the career ladder from receptionist to general manager, which exemplifies the opportunities the company offers and Harriet’s determination, skills and personality.”