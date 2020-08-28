First-ever McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ and third car in McLaren’s range of children models, following the McLaren P1 TM and 720S

and 720S The ultimate new supercar toy, with working dihedral doors; operating brake with brake light elements; infotainment system and realistic McLaren Senna engine sounds

Six liveries available, one of which – yellow with green accents – is exclusively sold through the official McLaren Retailer Network

Available to order now; priced at £375 in the UK market

McLaren Automotive is pleased to announce a new, track-focused electrified model for the junior racing driver – the McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’.

Hot on the heels of the McLaren 720S ‘Ride-On’ launched last year, the new McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ is the ultimate accessory for younger performance enthusiasts. It is modelled on McLaren’s most extreme track car, the unparalleled abilities of which are reflected in it bearing the name of three-time McLaren Formula 1 World Champion, Ayrton Senna.

The McLaren Senna Ride-On is available in five authentic and eye-catching McLaren paint colours: black, white, Mira orange, Vega blue and Memphis red. A sixth, special edition colour – exclusive to McLaren retailers – of yellow with green accents echoes the colours of Ayrton’s race helmet for the most serious of budding racing drivers.

The McLaren Senna Ride-On is aimed at 3 to 6-year-olds, although McLaren’s own Formula 1 driver Lando Norris did manage to squeeze in the car and take it for a test drive, just to check he was happy with the way it drove.

The McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ features all the functions of last year’s popular 720S ‘Ride-On’, including working dihedral doors to allow easy access. Once inside, the young owner can begin their drive using an authentic push-button start which activates McLaren Senna engine sounds. Junior journeys can also be accompanied by music, played via an infotainment system that can access files from a USB device or SD card.

For precision handling, the model also features a working brake with brake light function. And while performance is understandably restricted compared to the real thing, the McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ is set to become one of the most coveted automotive toys of 2020 and beyond. Priced at £375 in the UK market, the McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ is available to order now at McLaren Retailers and selected toy retailers.